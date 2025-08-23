Home / Sports / Football News / Man City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE Premier League: Spurs dominates 1st half; MCI 0-2 TOT (2nd half)
Live New Update

Man City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE Premier League: Spurs dominates 1st half; MCI 0-2 TOT (2nd half)

City vs Spurs LIVE SCORE UPDATES: City defender Ait-Nouri left the field due to discomfort in his ankle just 22 minutes into the game

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

6:08 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Second half underway

The second half of the match is now underway with Spurs leadling 2-0. 

5:55 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Spurs scores again

Spurs gets their second goal right before the end of first half as the vistiors finished the first 45 minutes of the game with 2-0 lead. 

5:47 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 extra minutes

45": 7 extra minutes has been added in the first half as regulation 45 minutes comes to an end. Spurrs still lead by lone goal. 
 
Score: MCI 0-1 TOT (1st half)

5:40 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Spurs strikes

37": Spurs finally got the lead with Jhonson buying in a perfect pass from Richalison. Needed VA cheeck but the goal stands. Visitors in lead.
 
Score: MCI 0-1 TOT (1st half)

5:37 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Deadlock continues

34": Both teams are getting chances but are failing to convert. Deadlock continues. 
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:32 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another chance missed for City

28": Marmoush miss another goal chance after losing 1 v 1 with Spurs keeper. Still no goal from either side.
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:25 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Injury for City

23": City defender Ait-Nouri is leaving the field due to discomfot in his ankle. Nathan Ake comes on to replace him
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:22 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Reijnders in form

20": Reijnders continues to impress for City as the newly signed star is making more goal opportunity than nayone else in front.
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:17 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Spurs going bold

15": Spurs have taken the fight to City as they are now putting the home defenders under pressure. 
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:12 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Almost in

10": Brliiant play from Marmoush but he fails to put the ball in the box. Best goal scoring chance for City so far. 
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:11 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Free kick for Spurs

9": Haaland tackles Richalison right outside the box as Spurs gets the free kick. They failed to convert. 
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

5:07 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: City starts aggressive

5": City have started aggresively keeping the Spurs defence deep in thei line. 
 
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)

4:57 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action underway

Players have made thier way to the field as the match is now underway. 

4:50 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins soon

The Manchester City vs Tottenham match day 2 action from the Premier League will kick-off at 5 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. 

4:40 PM

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have met 56 times in the Premier League, with Spurs holding the upper hand. Tottenham have claimed victory on 29 occasions, while City have emerged winners 19 times. The remaining 8 encounters have ended in draws.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsManchester City

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News