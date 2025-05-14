Manchester United skip end-of-season gala again amid struggles on the pitch

United decided to skip Gala dinner again For the second consecutive year, Manchester United will forgo their traditional end-of-season awards gala, typically held in one of Old Trafford’s grand suites. This move comes as the club endures a disappointing campaign under Ruben Amorim, currently sitting 16th in the Premier League standings.

Last season, United opted to cancel the event despite winning the FA Cup, citing their eighth-place league finish. This year, with the team facing further challenges and with no plans for a formal celebration, it’s clear that the club is prioritizing introspection over ceremony.

Instead, United will present the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award during a pre-match presentation ahead of their final home game of the season against Aston Villa. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is widely expected to win the award again, after also receiving the honour last season.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on United's upcoming Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur . With a poor domestic run and mounting pressure, the outcome of that clash could heavily influence the direction of the club’s summer plans. Also, there will be no bus parade for United players f they go on to win the final in Bilbao as told by the club.

Manager Ruben Amorim recently acknowledged the need for “brave” and “strong” decisions in the upcoming transfer window, signaling a potential overhaul within the squad and backroom staff.

As Manchester United navigate through a turbulent season, the absence of their annual celebration may symbolize more than just disappointment—it may reflect a growing urgency to reset and rebuild, both on and off the pitch.

On the women’s side, Ella Toone was last year’s winner and remains a central figure in the squad preparing for the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Her team has already secured a spot in next season’s UEFA Women's Champions League with a third-place league finish.