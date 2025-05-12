Home / Sports / Football News / Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil national football team manager

Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil national football team manager

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
May 12 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to step down at the end of the current season, according to multiple Spanish media outlets. The speculation follows Real’s dramatic 3-4 defeat to arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the final El Clasico of the season, a loss that effectively dashed their hopes of clinching the LaLiga title.
 
Ancelotti, who took charge of the club for a second time in 2021, is now reportedly preparing to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team. Meanwhile, club legend Xabi Alonso—currently managing Bayer Leverkusen—is widely anticipated to return to Madrid as the new manager.
Though Ancelotti had previously been linked with the Brazil job, he chose to remain at Madrid last season. Now, with Real Madrid’s campaign faltering both domestically and in Europe, reports suggest both the club and Ancelotti have reached a mutual decision to part ways. The Italian coach still has a year left on his contract. 
 
Alonso, who guided Leverkusen to a historic domestic treble including their first-ever Bundesliga title, announced his departure from the German club earlier this month. He is expected to join Real Madrid ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled from June 14 to July 14.
 
At 65, Ancelotti leaves behind a rich legacy at Real Madrid, having won two LaLiga and Champions League doubles across his two tenures, making him the most decorated manager in the club's storied history. He also became the first manager to win league titles in all of Europe’s top five footballing nations.

However, this season has been underwhelming. Real Madrid were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal and failed to win either the Copa del Rey or the Super Cup—both of which were claimed by Barcelona.
 
Currently sitting second in the league, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by seven points. Barca could clinch the league title midweek if Madrid falter against Mallorca, and even if they don’t, Barcelona’s next win would secure them a domestic treble.
 
An official announcement regarding Ancelotti’s departure and Alonso’s appointment is expected ahead of Real Madrid’s final league match against Real Sociedad on May 25.
First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

