Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Goodison Park to become home of Everton's women's team from next season

Goodison Park to become home of Everton's women's team from next season

Goodison Park will become the home of Everton's women's team from next season, the English club has said.

Everton Football Club. Photo: X

Everton Football Club. Photo: X

AP Liverpool
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goodison Park will become the home of Everton's women's team from next season, the English club has said.

Everton's men's team is preparing to bid an emotional farewell to its long-time stadium ahead of a move to the newly built, 53,000-seat venue at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of the start of next season.

Instead of Goodison Park being demolished, it will host Women's Super League matches, with the women's side moving from its nearby current home in Walton Hall Park.

"This move is a testament to where the women's game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading," Everton captain Megan Finnigan said on Tuesday.

 

"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.

Also Read

Premier League

Premier League Top 5 race scenarios, points table, and remaining matches

Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and live streaming

NEW vs CHE

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming

CHE vs LIV

Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League live match time and streaming details

Chido Obi

Chido Obi becomes youngest player to start Premier League game for Man Utd

"Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting."  The decision follows a review of the Goodison Legacy project launched in 2020 by the Friedkin Group following its takeover of the club in December.

Goodison Park will also stage some academy matches, while there will be a program of stadium upgrades ahead of the new season.

It has been the home of the men's team since 1892.

Southampton will be the visitor for the team's final match there on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe vs PSG: PSG files €98mn counter-claim on Real Madrid forward

UCL final

Who'll referee the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan?

Carlo Ancelloti

Ancelotti focused on finishing season with Real Madrid before Brazil job

Carlo Ancelloti

Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil national football team manager

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

El Clasico Highlights: Barcelona beat rivals Real 4-3 to take 7-point lead

Topics : English Premier League Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon