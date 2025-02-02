Marcus Rashford to sign for Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of completing a loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa. Reports suggest that the striker has reached an agreement on personal terms with Villa and is scheduled for a medical on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League live match time and streaming Option to buy also included in Rashford deal Having spent his entire career at Manchester United, Rashford has recently found himself out of favor under manager Ruben Amorim. Despite being a key player for years, the 27-year-old has not featured in any of the last 12 matches under Amorim, who has questioned Rashford's commitment and lifestyle. According to reports, the agreement with Aston Villa is for an initial loan until the end of the current season.

The deal will also include an option for Villa to make the transfer permanent for a pre-arranged fee, believed to be around £40 million. Rashford has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Villa for the loan period, which will see him leave Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

At Manchester United, Rashford currently earns approximately £350,000 per week, with his contract running until June 2028. Aston Villa is expected to cover 70% of his wages during the loan spell. The package also includes performance-based bonuses, such as those linked to progress in European competitions and qualification for the Champions League next season.

Rashford’s last appearance for United came on December 1, when he scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Everton, marking Amorim’s first league win as United’s manager. While Rashford had previously shown interest in a move to Barcelona, unless there are last-minute changes, he is set to be officially confirmed as an Aston Villa player before the transfer window closes on Monday at 4:30 a.m. IST.