UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to resume their epic Champions League rivalry next month in a two-legged playoff for a spot in the round of 16. This will mark their fourth consecutive encounter in the competition, a streak that has turned into one of the most intense and thrilling matchups in recent European soccer history. The stakes couldn't be higher, as the winner of each of their last three meetings has gone on to claim the Champions League title.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League playoff draw: Man City to take on Real Madrid Despite their longstanding dominance, both teams have had their struggles in the competition's new format, which expanded to 36 teams this season. Madrid finished 11th in the league phase, and City only secured their place in the knockout rounds by winning their final group game. Both sides had flirted with elimination during the group stages, with Madrid suffering losses to Lille, AC Milan, and Liverpool, while City fell to Sporting Lisbon, Juventus, and PSG.

However, both clubs have regained their form and come into the playoff as strong contenders. Madrid, a record 15-time Champions League winner, has found its rhythm, winning nine of their last 11 matches, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge. The French star has scored 12 goals in his last 13 outings, forming a lethal attacking trio with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. City, meanwhile, has shaken off a midseason slump, going unbeaten in their last six Premier League games after a rough patch between October and December.

The previous encounters between these two teams have been nothing short of spectacular. From Madrid's dramatic comeback in 2022 to City's dominant revenge the following year, their Champions League clashes have delivered unforgettable moments. Their most recent meeting in 2024 saw Madrid triumph in a penalty shootout after drawing 3-3 and 1-1, securing another European title soon after.

With the history between these two clubs, the upcoming playoff promises to be another thrilling chapter in their rivalry, and the winner will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the next round.

UEFA Champions League playoff Manchester City vs Real Madrid 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on February 11.

What time will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid begin on February 11?

The UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 12).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.