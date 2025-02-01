Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yuvraj Singh joins India Masters for inaugural International Masters League

true legend of the game, Yuvraj was instrumental in India's triumph in the first ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, famously hitting six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh, one of cricket’s most iconic left-handed batters, will be representing India Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML), set to take place from February 22 to March 16, 2025. A true legend of the game, Yuvraj was instrumental in India's triumph in the first ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, famously hitting six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. He also played a pivotal role in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional all-round performances.

Reflecting on his return to the game, Yuvraj expressed, “It feels incredible to be back on the field with Sachin and my fellow teammates, reliving the golden days. The IML is a tribute to the era that shaped Indian cricket, and I’m excited to create new memories for the fans who have supported us throughout the years.”  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

Joining Yuvraj in the IML are South Africa’s JP Duminy and Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga. Duminy, known for his elegant stroke-play and reliable off-spin, has over 9,000 international runs and brings leadership experience as a former T20 captain of South Africa. Duminy shared his excitement, stating, “It’s an honour to represent South Africa Masters in this thrilling tournament, where fans will witness some truly exciting cricket.”

Upul Tharanga, a stylish opening batter with over 9,000 international runs, will represent Sri Lanka. Tharanga remarked, “I’m excited to be part of Sri Lanka Masters, and I look forward to seeing old rivals and teammates back on the field for some unforgettable cricket.”

The IML will be held in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, and Raipur, promising an exhilarating showcase of cricket from February 22. Fans can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar and Colors Cineplex starting at 7:30 pm.

Topics :Yuvraj SinghCricket

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

