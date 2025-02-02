Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League live match time and streaming

In a highly anticipated Premier League showdown, Arsenal and Manchester City are set to collide this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in a clash that promises fireworks. The first encounter between these two giants earlier this season was nothing short of a rollercoaster, with John Stones' dramatic 98th-minute equalizer salvaging a 1-1 draw for City after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men. But since that tense affair, the landscape has shifted significantly.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League playoff draw: Man City to take on Real Madrid Manchester City, once unstoppable, have hit a rough patch, their form falling off the rails in recent months, leaving them trailing in the standings. But there are signs of resurgence. After a rocky period, Pep Guardiola's men have found their rhythm once again, roaring back into contention with five wins from their last seven matches, including a crucial 3-1 victory over Club Brugge midweek that secured their Champions League play-off spot.

However, despite this revival, City remain behind Arsenal, who have kept pace with league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s men sit in second place, but they know that anything less than a win on Sunday could see them slip further away in the title race, especially with Liverpool holding a game in hand. With so much on the line, Sunday's encounter at the Emirates is set to be a pivotal moment in both teams’ quests for glory.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal managed to rotate their squad midweek, with goalkeeper David Raya taking a break against Girona due to a slight injury. While there are concerns about his availability for Sunday’s match, recent updates indicate that he is expected to be cleared to play.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card from the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week has been overturned, meaning he will be available for the upcoming game.

Despite these positives, Arsenal will still be without key attackers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Additionally, right-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White continue to recover from injuries and will not feature.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City's injury list is not as lengthy as it has been earlier this season, but they are still missing some important players. Rodri continues to be out for the long term, and he is joined on the sidelines by defenders Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

In attack, Jeremy Doku is still sidelined with a muscle injury, and Oscar Bobb is not yet match fit as he continues recovering from a broken leg.

New signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis were ineligible to play in Europe earlier this week but are available for selection on Sunday.

Key battles to look out

Leandro Trossard vs Matheus Nunes: The Belgian forward has been a menace for defenders in the recent games and would be a threat yet again down the left flank for the Gunners. Nunes is seen to be caught out of position at times and would have to be vary of the winger tonight.

Erling Haaland vs Gabriel: We have already seen some great physical and tactical battles between the striker and the defender over the seasons and fans can expect yet another great battle at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City playing 11:

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Manchester City playing 11 (probable): Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Marmoush; Haaland.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League live telecast and live streaming details

When will the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on February 2 at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will Arsenal vs Manchester City begin in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Manchester City will begin at 10 PM IST in the Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Manchester City be available in India?

The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League clash will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City be available in India?

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League clash will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.