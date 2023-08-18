Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

AP London
Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton. Photo: Chelsea

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Chelsea completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on Friday after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million).

The Belgium international signed a seven-year deal after reportedly rejecting a proposed move to Liverpool.

The spending spree at Stamford Bridge continues with Lavia arriving just days after Chelsea signed Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a reported 115 million pounds ($146 million). Caicedo's signing took Chelsea's spending on players to $1 billion in 15 months under its new American owners.

The highly rated Lavia has played only 29 times in the Premier League.

I'm really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project, Lavia said in Chelsea's announcement. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started. I can't wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.

Topics :English Premier LeagueChelseafootball

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

