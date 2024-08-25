Premier League: Chelsea vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming

Chelsea will be looking to get back on track after their opening-day defeat against City when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25, at Molineux Stadium.

Both teams are aiming to secure their first win of the season after disappointing starts to their 2024-25 Premier League campaigns. Chelsea suffered a 0-2 loss to Manchester City, courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic. Wolves also faced a 0-2 defeat against Arsenal, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka finding the back of Wolves' net. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chelsea, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, will be eager to secure their first win of the season. Despite the loss, they had moments of success against City and will look to capitalise on their attacking strengths. Wolves, managed by Gary O’Neil, will be determined to improve their home performance and avoid consecutive losses.

The Blues will be delighted by the return of key players to the team and hope to see new signings like Joao Felix provide them with some much-needed backup. On the other hand, Wolves will need to tighten their defence and find ways to challenge Chelsea’s backline.

When will CHE vs WOL be played in the Premier League 2024-25?

The match between Chelsea and Wolves will be played on Sunday, August 25.

What time will CHE vs WOL start in India?

The match between Chelsea and Wolves will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of CHE vs WOL in India?

The live telecast of the match between Chelsea and Wolves will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of CHE vs WOL in India?

The live streaming of the match between Chelsea and Wolves will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.