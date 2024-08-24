Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming

After an eventful first gameweek in the Premier League, it's time for the 2nd round of fixtures to commence from Saturday, August 24 onwards.

Manchester United will again be opening the matchweek as they did last time. The challenge, however, will be much tougher as they face Brighton away from home at the Amex Stadium on August 24 at 5 PM IST.

Brighton are currently at the top of the league table after an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against 10-man Everton on the opening weekend.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, former United striker Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra gave the Seagulls a comfortable win on the day.