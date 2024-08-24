Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premier League today's game: Man City vs Ipswich Town live time, streaming

Defending champions City continue their fifth straight title defence against Ipswich Town at Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Aditya Kaushik
Aug 24 2024
After starting their 2024-25 season on a high, defending champions Manchester City will continue their campaign against newly promoted Ipswich Town in match day 2 on Saturday, August 24, at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City and Ipswich Town have started their new Premier League season on completely different spectrums. While City defeated Chelsea 2-0 in their opening game, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic, Ipswich went down 0-2 against Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

City will be hoping to add three more easy points against Ipswich on Saturday, with their team looking in complete sync despite the departure of Julian Alvarez from their squad. Ipswich, on the other hand, will have the tall task of getting past the defending four-time champions on their own turf.

Pep Guardiola-led City can also call upon their former star Ilkay Gundogan for their match day 2 clash, giving them more comfort in their fifth straight title defence. The German joined the club on a free transfer only a year after leaving for Spanish club FC Barcelona.

When will Manchester City vs Ipswich Town be played in the Premier League 2024-25?

The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town is scheduled to take place on August 24.

What time will Manchester City vs Ipswich Town start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Ipswich Town in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Ipswich Town in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Topics :English Premier LeagueEnglish Premier League startsManchester City

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

