Premier League: Manchester City vs Fulham live time (IST) and streaming

Premier League football takes centre stage as defending champions Manchester City look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the league against Arsenal and Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola's men had a decent outing against Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League. They will be looking to build on that when they take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on October 5.

Fulham are also currently in a rich vein of form, collecting three wins in their first six matches so far. The Cottagers can prove to be challenging opponents for City, with the visitors getting more time to prepare for the clash as well.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Head-to-head

Manchester City have had the majority of wins against Fulham over the years, with the Cityzens winning 19 matches out of the 32 in the Premier League. Fulham have won just 4 times, while 9 matches have ended with both sides sharing the points.

Manchester City team news

Phil Foden's return in the mid-week win presents a big boost to Guardiola's side, who are without their star midfielder Rodri this season. Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne is expected to return only after the October international break.

Fulham team news

Besides the injured duo of Carlos Vinicius and Jorge Cuenca, Marco Silva has a full squad available for selection for the Saturday clash.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Players to watch out for

With Phil Foden's UCL heroics, he and Erling Haaland will be looking to hurt the Fulham defence at home and get their team back to winning ways in the league.

Fulham will be relying on the brilliance of Emile Smith Rowe and in-form striker Raul Jimenez, who has a good record at the Etihad over the years.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predicted Playing 11

Manchester City Playing 11 (Probables): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Fulham Playing 11 (Probables): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Pereira, Lukic; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez



Manchester City vs Fulham live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Manchester City vs Fulham be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester City vs Fulham will be played on Saturday, October 5.

What time will Manchester City vs Fulham start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Fulham will start at 07.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Fulham in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Fulham will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Fulham in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Fulham will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.