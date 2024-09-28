Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Newcastle United CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

Newcastle United CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

Darren Eales has been in the position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle United
Newcastle United | Photo: EPL website
AP New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The chief executive of English Premier League club Newcastle is stepping down after being diagnosed with cancer.

Darren Eales has been in the position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Eales has a chronic form of blood cancer, Newcastle said on Friday. He will continue in his role until a successor is found.

Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey, Eales said. However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said Eales helped to build a strong foundation" for the club.

We fully understand the difficult decision he has made, Al-Rumayyan said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Man City live match timings, streaming

How will Manchester City cope with the absence of Rodri in Premier League?

Liverpool FC sets target for Alisson's return from hamstring injury

Everton joins long list of Premier League football clubs owned by Americans

Topics :English Premier Leaguefootball

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story