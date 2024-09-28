Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Matchweek 6 of the Premier League is set to begin today (September 28) as teams look to climb up the points table to achieve their objectives. With 5 matches already played, the table has started to take shape, with defending champions Manchester City still on top with 13 points.

Liverpool and Aston Villa are just one point behind City, in second and third positions respectively, with 12 points each. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Villans are followed by Arsenal (11 pts), Chelsea (10 pts), and Newcastle (10 pts), who are all within reach of a top 4 spot at the moment.

Premier League points table (Before matchweek 6) Rank Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points 1 Man City 5 4 1 0 13 5 8 13 2 Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 9 12 3 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 3 12 4 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8 3 5 11 5 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 6 10 6 Newcastle 5 3 1 1 7 6 1 10 7 Brighton 5 2 3 0 8 4 4 9 8 Nottm Forest 5 2 3 0 6 4 2 9 9 Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 2 8 10 Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9 5 4 7 11 Man United 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 7 12 Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2 6 13 Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5 14 West Ham 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4 4 15 Leicester City 5 0 3 2 6 8 -2 3 16 Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4 7 -3 3 17 Ipswich Town 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5 3 18 Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7 1 19 Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1 20 Wolves 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1

Race for the Premier League 2024/25 Golden Boot –



Manchester City's Norwegian goalscoring machine Erling Haaland has dominated the charts from the start of the season, with the striker already entering double figures this season with 10 goals from 5 games. With no goal against Arsenal last time, Haaland will be hungrier for a goal against the Magpies.

Luis Diaz is the closest to the 24-year-old, with 5 goals in as many games so far.

Race for Premier League 2024/25 Golden Boot Rank Player Club Nationality Goals 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 10 2 Luis Díaz Liverpool Colombia 5 3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa Colombia 4 3 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Senegal 4 3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon 4 6 Harvey Barnes Newcastle United England 3 6 Noni Madueke Chelsea England 3 6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 3 6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 3 6 Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion England 3

Man City looking to increase lead at the top –

With Manchester City travelling to Newcastle United this weekend, it will be a close game considering how Eddie Howe's men played last season. A win for City would take them to 16 points, while Newcastle could try to make a top 4 entrance if they manage to upset the champions.

Chelsea will take on Brighton at Stamford Bridge, as they too look to enter the top 4 with a win on the day.

Last year's runner-up Arsenal will face newly-promoted Leicester City at home, hoping to return to the top 2 again after the weekend.



Manchester United also have a tough fixture against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday with both teams level on 7 points after 5 games. United would be looking forward to jump up in the table with a home win on the night.

The bottom half of the table see Southampton, Wolves and Everton struggling at the bottom with just 1 point out of the possible 15 so far.