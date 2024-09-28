Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Another blockbuster clash awaits us in the Premier League as Chelsea prepare to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28.

With just one point separating the two sides right now, a win for either side will take them above the other and possibly among the top 5 in the table by the end of the day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chelsea, which is enjoying a good run in the league with two consecutive wins, will now look to make it a hat-trick of wins at home on Saturday. However, they will face a tough challenge from the Seagulls, who are yet to be beaten in the competition after five games. Three draws in five games have seen them lose out on many points, eventually keeping them in 7th position for now.

Chelsea vs Brighton Head-to-Head



In terms of head-to-head stats, Brighton has a lot to catch up on, having won just three out of the 23 matches played against the Blues over the years. Chelsea has won 15 of those games, while five games have ended in a draw.

Total matches: 23

More From This Section

Chelsea won: 15

Brighton won: 3

Draw: 5

Chelsea vs Brighton (Last six encounters)



Chelsea had the edge in recent face off between the two sides, with four wins, no draws, and two losses against the Magpies in the past six encounters.

Chelsea team news



Right-back Malo Gusto is available again for the Blues, with Reece James still out injured. Maresca is expected to make wholesale changes to the side that played in the win against Barrow.

Brighton team news



James Milner, Matt O’Riley, and Solly March will not be available for the Seagulls. Striker Joao Pedro will also have to pass a late fitness test after receiving a knock against Nottingham Forest last time.

Chelsea vs Brighton playing 11

Chelsea playing 11 (probables): Sanchez, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Brighton playing 11 (probables): Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Chelsea vs Brighton players to look out for



Chelsea will be banking on Nicolas Jackson’s goal-scoring form to continue on Saturday after bagging a brace against West Ham United last time.



Meanwhile, Brighton will hope to keep their unbeaten run going, with Welbeck and Mitoma at the centre of their attack.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion will be played on Saturday, September 28.

What time will Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion start in India?

The match between Chelsea and Brighton will start at 07.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in India?

The live telecast of the match between Chelsea and Brighton will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in India?

The live streaming of the match between Chelsea and Brighton will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.