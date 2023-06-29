Home / Sports / Football News / SAFF Championship: Lebanon tops Group B, will face India in the semifinal

SAFF Championship: Lebanon tops Group B, will face India in the semifinal

Lebanon set up a semifinal clash against hosts India with a 1-0 win over Maldives in a Group B match of the SAFF Championship here on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Lebanon Football Team. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lebanon set up a semifinal clash against hosts India with a 1-0 win over Maldives in a Group B match of the SAFF Championship here on Wednesday.

Skipper Hassan Maatouk struck the all-important goal with his curling freekick in the 24th minute.

Lebanon have topped the group with an all-win record in the four-team group.

Lebanon will take on India in the battle for the summit clash on Saturday.

The two teams met recently in the final of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, where India emerged the winners.

The Maldives, ranked 154 in the FIFA Men's rankings, were hoping to punch above its weight by winning against Lebanon, whom they have never beaten in previously.

Having already sealed their last-four berth, Lebanon head coach Aleksandar Ilic rested a few of his regular players including Karim Darwich.

Lebanon started the match on a positive note, keeping plenty of possession and trying to stretch the Maldives defence.

The deadlock was finally broken when Lebanon was awarded a free kick a few metres outside the penalty box.

Maatouk stepped up to curl in a right-footed shot past Maldives custodian Hussain Shareef.

Hussain was left wrong-footed after Hassan's shot took a deflection and went in.

The Maldives defence were struggling to cope with Lebanon's constant surge during this spell.

Hassan Maatouk combined well with Mohamad Sadek and Zein Al Abidine Farran to create havoc in the rival area.

Moments after the first goal, Lebanon squandered a golden opportunity to extend their lead when Mohamad Sadek missed from a close range. He shot well over the crossbar following Zein Al Abidine Farran's brilliant pass from the right.

Farran created another opportunity for Lebanon as he chipped in a cross from the right to find Hassan Maatouk but his header lacked power to beat Hussain Shareef in goal.

Maldives, on the other hand, failed to have a shot on target and Lebanon goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil was never tested.

Lebanon tried to extend their lead in the second half and had it not been for Hussain Shareef under the bar, the Maldives would have conceded a few more goals.

He saved two brilliant attempts from Ali Al Haj in the second half to keep the Maldives in the game.

The Maldives finished their SAFF Championship campaign with only one win in three matches.

Also Read

SAFF Championship: Lebanon crush Bhutan, move closer to the semi-finals

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

SAFF Cup: Bangladesh beat Maldives, keep themselves in semis contention

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

SAFF Championship: Lebanon crush Bhutan, move closer to the semi-finals

SAFF Cup: Bangladesh beat Maldives, keep themselves in semis contention

SAFF Championship: Sahal, Mahesh make mark for Team India in the tournament

SAFF Championship: India beat spirited Nepal 2-0 to qualify for semifinals

UEFA Euro Qualifiers: France emerge victorious, defeat Greece 1-0 at home

Topics :Indian footballIndian Football TeamIndia footballfootball

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story