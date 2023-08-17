Home / Sports / Football News / Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

With stars like Neymar, Ronaldo, Jordan Henderson and N'golo Kante playing in the Saudi Pro League, Indian fans can watch them on Sony Sports Network for the next two seasons

The live telecast of the Saudi Pro League, which has players like Neymar, Benzema, and Ronaldo in their various clubs, will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD.

Sony Sports Network will be the home of Saudi football for the next two seasons in India. The leading sports broadcaster has bagged the contract and it will live telecast all the matches of the Saudi Pro League in India. Its digital wing, Sony LIV is the official streaming partner of all domestic football matches in Saudi Arabia. 

What matches will Sony Sports Network be covering?

According to Sony Sports' press statement, apart from the best games from the Saudi Pro League, they will also be showcasing games of the Kings Cup and Saudi Super Cup. 

“In addition to the league, the Kings Cup and Saudi Super Cup will be telecast starting from the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively for both seasons,” said the release. 

Why has Saudi football gained so much importance?

With money flowing in Saudi football, the West Asian country’s football league now boasts of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and many more, rivaling even the Premier League and the La Liga for star attraction.  

Saudi Pro League only increases Sony’s football roaster 

Sony lost the race to become FIFA World Cup official broadcaster in India to Viacom’s sports arm- Sports 18 and Jio Cinema in 2022. However, the SPN still has in its roaster the UEFA EURO (men and women), UEFA Nations League 2024 & 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 & 2027. 

The broadcaster is also home to prestigious football tournaments like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga (Germany), Emirates FA Cup (England), and Durand Cup (India). It has now added Saudi football to it. 

Saudi Pro League Live telecast and streaming in India
Which TV channels will live telecast Saudi Pro League in India?


The live telecast of the Saudi Pro League, which has players like Neymar, Benzema, and Ronaldo in their various clubs, will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD.

How can Ronaldo and Neymar fans watch the live stream of Saudi Pro League?

Sony liv will live stream Saudi Pro League matches in India.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

