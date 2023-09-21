Home / Sports / Football News / Sevilla held by Lens 1-1 at home in group stage of Champions League

Sevilla held by Lens 1-1 at home in group stage of Champions League

Sevilla couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw with Lens in their opening match of Group B in the Champions League.

AP Seville (Spain)
Sergio Ramos played his 138th match in Uefa Champions League match. Photo: Sevilla X handle

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sevilla couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw with Lens in their opening match of Group B in the Champions League.

Lucas Ocampos put the hosts ahead with a header in the ninth minute on Wednesday. Angelo Fulgini equalized for the French club with a powerful free-kick strike in the 24th at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

"We played better than they did," Ocampos said.

"But these games are difficult. There's a reason they are in the Champions League, they are a great team."
 


Sevilla was coming off its first win of the season in a match against Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Sunday. Lens was winless in its last five matches, with four losses and a draw.

"My goal did us a lot of good because I think if we didn't equalize so soon we would have struggled," Fulgini said.

"The goal came at a good time. The free kick came off for me and we can be pleased today."

Former Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his 138th Champions League appearance, the first with Sevilla.

Sevilla is making its fourth straight Champions League appearance. It was eliminated in the group stage the last two seasons.

Lens, last place in the French league, was making its third Champions League appearance and first in the group stage in 21 years. It didn't advance to the knockout rounds both in 1998-99 and 2002-03. It had last played a match in a European competition in 2007.

Arsenal defeated PSV Eindhoven at home in the other Group B match on Wednesday.

In the next round, Lens hosts Arsenal and Sevilla visits PSV Eindhoven.

Also Read

Arsenal makes winning return to Champions League, beats PSV Eindhoven 4-0

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Emma Reyes: Doodle celebrates the Colombian artist's life and work

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

EPL: Chelsea signs Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

UCL: Stoppage-time drama again as Bayern Munich beats Manchester United 4-3

Arsenal makes winning return to Champions League, beats PSV Eindhoven 4-0

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

LIVE | Asian Games 2023, IND vs MAL cricket: India women enters semifinal

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy confirms buy back clause for Harry Kane

Topics :Uefa Champions LeagueChampions Leaguefootball

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story