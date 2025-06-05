Spain vs France Nations League semi-final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ESP 0-0 FRA in 1st half

Luis de la Fuente’s reigning champions return to the spotlight with a chance to defend their European crown, a title that may have slipped from the forefront of memory since last summer’s triumph. They face France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on June 6 (according to IST)

France, meanwhile, will be eager for redemption as they look to settle a score with their neighbors across the Pyrenees. Les Bleus endured a frustrating summer in 2024, falling short in both the European Championship semifinals and the Olympic final—both defeats coming at the hands of Spain.

Despite Spanish domestic football still wrapping up with the LaLiga 2 playoffs, fans are unlikely to complain about the early arrival of international action. La Roja return to Germany, where they lifted the trophy last year, to face a fellow European heavyweight in France.

ALSO READ: Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming Didier Deschamps, now in his 13th year as France’s manager, continues at the helm despite last summer’s setbacks. He’ll be aiming for a strong performance in Stuttgart, site of a rematch of the 2021 Nations League final, where France emerged victorious.

Spain vs France starting line-ups

Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams

France starting 11: Maignan, Hernandez, Lenglet, Konate, Kalulu, Rabiot, Kone, Doue, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe

UEFA Nations League semi-final: Spain vs France live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France being held?

The semi-final will be hosted at the MPH Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to stream the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.