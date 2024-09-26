UEFA Europa League 2024 Highlights: Man Utd held at home by FC Twente

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United failed to grab all three points in their UEFA Europa League 2024 opening match against Dutch side FC Twente as the visitors secured a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on September 25.

Christian Eriksen's 35th-minute goal had put the Red Devils ahead in the tie, but the Danish midfielder soon turned from hero to villain as he lost the ball in defence, leading to Twente equalising in the 68th minute. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FC Twente started the game well, with chances being created at both ends of the pitch. However, it was the home side who looked the closest to finding the breakthrough on the night.



With the likes of Marcus Rashford coming back into the eleven, his goalscoring form was expected to be extended on the night but it wasn't to be as United's attack couldn't convert their multiple chances into goals under the Old Trafford lights.



Erikson turns from hero to villain

Christian Eriksen scored with a brilliant curling shot past the keeper, who had already saved the team on multiple occasions in the first half.

FC Twente's number 10, Sam Lammers, eventually found the equaliser against the run of play. A counter by the visitors was blocked by Ugarte, but the ball fell to Eriksen, who, unaware of his surroundings, lost possession to Lammers, who slotted the ball into the right-hand side of the goal.



Despite of Ten Hag bringing in Garnacho and Hojlund into the attack, United couldn't grab all the points at home and started their campaign with a single point on the night.

It was a memorable night for FC Twente, who played at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time and snatched a point away from home. On the other hand, United would be disappointed with the result, as missed chances proved costly in the end.