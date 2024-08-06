89.34m - Neeraj Chopra's best throw: Full list of javelin throwers in final

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kenya's Julius Yego completed the top 5 list in terms of longest throws in the event with his best throw of 85.97m on the day as a total of 12 athletes made their way to the final showdown in Paris. Apart from Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and the Finnish duo of Oliver Helander and Lassi Etalatalo everyone, each thrower got the automatic qualification spot with a throw of 84m or above.
Neeraj Chopra's brilliant throw today is a sign of good things to come for the final on 8th August as he looks to defend his Olympic crown in Paris. Neeraj is yet to touch that elusive 90m mark and will try his level best to reach that landmark in the final event.
|Paris Olympics 2024 Javelin throw final list
|Position
|Country
|Athletes
|Best throws
|1
|India
|Neeraj Chopra
|89.34m
|2
|Grenada
|Anderson Peters
|88.63m
|3
|Germany
|Julian Weber
|87.76m
|4
|Pakistan
|Arshad Nadeem
|86.59m
|5
|Kenya
|Julius Yego
|85.97m
|6
|Brazil
|Luiz Mauricio da Silva
|85.91m
|7
|Czech Republic
|Jakub Vadlejch
|85.63m
|8
|Finland
|Toni Keranen
|85.27m
|9
|Republic of Moldova
|Andrian Mardare
|84.13m
|10
|Finland
|Oliver Helander
|83.81m
|11
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Keshorn Walcott
|83.02m
|12
|Finland
|Lassi Etelatalo
|82.91m
Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final date and live timings (IST), live streaming and telecast
When will Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw final event take place in the Paris Olympics?
Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw final event will take place on 8th August, 11:45 PM IST
What was the distance of Neeraj Chopra's throw in the qualification event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Neeraj Chopra had an 89.34m throw in his first and final attempt in the qualification event.