89.34m - Neeraj Chopra's best throw: Full list of javelin throwers in final

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra started off his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a bang and qualified for the final of the Javelin throw event with his first throw on the day on August 6.

Neeraj Chopra stepped in to open the qualifying round for Group B and set the tone for the event with a monstrous 89.34 metres throw right at the start. Neeraj didn't need to throw again as he earned an automatic qualification spot by crossing the 84 metres mark by some distance.







Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also earned an automatic qualification spot for himself by throwing 86.59 metres in his first attempt. He finished with the 4th longest throw in the qualification round.

