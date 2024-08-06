Worms on the menu? Olympic athletes in Paris cry foul over village food

British Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has voiced strong concerns over the quality of food being served at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, accusing organisers of compromising their services to athletes under the guise of sustainability, reported The Telegraph.

Peaty’s remarks follow reports that 800 metres gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson has been avoiding the village’s catering altogether due to quality concerns. Speaking to the newspaper, Peaty revealed that worms have been found in the fish served to athletes. “I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best,” he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Paris 2024 organisers have denied these claims. But Peaty is not alone in his dissatisfaction. Numerous athletes have raised issues about both the quality and quantity of food provided. The British Olympic Association (BOA) had anticipated these problems and established a ‘performance base’ at a catering college in nearby Clichy. Athletes, including Hodgkinson, have opted to eat there, enjoying meals prepared by Team GB’s specialist chefs.

Despite promises of high-quality cuisine from Michelin-starred chefs, athletes have reported shortages and subpar food, prompting many to seek alternatives. The private British performance lodge, stocked with supplies from Aldi and managed by sports nutritionist Wendy Martinson, has become a popular choice.

Peaty, reflecting on the challenges faced, said, “The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around […] there weren’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

Peaty, who secured a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke after testing positive for Covid-19, attributed some of the issues to the organisers’ sustainability goals. The Games’ commitment to making 60 per cent of meals meatless and one-third plant-based has disrupted athletes’ usual diets. “The narrative of sustainability has just been punished by the athletes. I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?” he asked. Hodgkinson’s coach, Trevor Painter, confirmed her decision to avoid village meals after her victory at the Stade de France. “The BOA has got a lodge 15 minutes from the village so she’s been getting a lift across there to eat because it’s a good bit better than the village,” he said, adding, “She’s not eaten a meal in the village.”

In response, Paris 2024 organisers issued a statement: “We are listening to the athletes and taking their feedback very seriously. Since the opening of the Village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days. As a result, the quantities of certain products have been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure that the service runs smoothly.”