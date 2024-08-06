Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India vs Germany LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Olympics 2024 semis : IND vs GER SF to begin at 10:30 PM IST

India vs Germany LIVE Updates: India and Germany will play their 2020 Tokyo Olympics rematch in semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympics.

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Germany Hockey semifinal LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

India vs Germany Hockey semifinal LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

In the second semifinal of men's hockey event at Paris Olympics 2024, India will lock horns with Germany Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris today. India vs Germany hockey live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Indian men’s hockey team is on a quest to recreate their golden history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout, despite being one man down for almost 48 minutes. The men in blue will face Germany in their semifinal match at 10:30 PM IST. Notably, India is the only medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to feature in the semifinals in Paris. The gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Belgium and Australia, were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain and Argentina, respectively, giving India a chance to claim their first Olympic gold since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally

India vs Germany head-to-head record

India holds a slight advantage over Germany in their head-to-head record, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match, where India edged past Germany 5-4 to secure their first Olympic gold medal since 1980.

Head-to-head

  • Total matches: 18
  • India: 8
  • Germany: 6
  • Draw: 4
  • Last match: Germany 3-2 India
  •  

Olympics: India vs Germany hockey semifinal live telecast

The live telecast of India vs Germany hockey semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

IND vs GER LIVE STREAMING
 
The Live streaming of India vs Germany semifinal will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Germany live score and match updates...
10:04 PM

India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics

 

  • Total Matches played: 12
  • India won: 5
  • Germany won: 4
  • Drawn: 3
10:03 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India and Germany head to head in last 5 match

In thier last five head to head encounters India leads Germany by 4-1, but in thier last match it was the German side who recored a 3-2 victory over the men in blue.
9:50 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India to play without first rusher

Indian hoceky team will take the feild against Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics men's hockey semifinals withouth thier first rusher Amit Rohidas who recieved a red card during quartfinal match against Great Britain.

Amit Rohidas red card explained in hockey
William Calnan of Britain in action with Amit Rohidas of India. Photo: Reuters

9:43 PM

India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey

 

Matches Played 103
India Won 23
Germany Won 53
Matches Drawn 27
Biggest Germany Win 7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics
Biggest India Win 8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics
Goals Scored by India 165
Goals Scored by Germany 222
 

9:29 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India aim to convert the color of Tokyo Olympics medal

India's road to the semifinals

Indian men’s hockey team was drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Ireland, and New Zealand. Men in Blue started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. They then played a 1-1 draw against Argentina. India then defeated Ireland 2-0 before facing their first defeat in Paris at the hands of Belgium by 2-3. India finished their pool stage on a high after defeating the defending silver medalist Australia by 3-2. India faced Great Britain in the quarterfinal match in a rematch from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 10-men India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after finishing at 1-1 in regulation time.
9:22 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Germany semifinal match at Paris Olympics 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon