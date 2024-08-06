India vs Germany LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Olympics 2024 semis : IND vs GER SF to begin at 10:30 PM IST





Indian men’s hockey team is on a quest to recreate their golden history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout, despite being one man down for almost 48 minutes. The men in blue will face Germany in their semifinal match at 10:30 PM IST. Notably, India is the only medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to feature in the semifinals in Paris. The gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Belgium and Australia, were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain and Argentina, respectively, giving India a chance to claim their first Olympic gold since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.



India vs Germany head-to-head record

India holds a slight advantage over Germany in their head-to-head record, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match, where India edged past Germany 5-4 to secure their first Olympic gold medal since 1980.

Head-to-head

Total matches: 18

India: 8

Germany: 6

Draw: 4

Last match: Germany 3-2 India



Olympics: India vs Germany hockey semifinal live telecast



The live telecast of India vs Germany hockey semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

IND vs GER LIVE STREAMING



The Live streaming of India vs Germany semifinal will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.