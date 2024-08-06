India vs Germany LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Olympics 2024 semis : IND vs GER SF to begin at 10:30 PM IST
India vs Germany LIVE Updates: India and Germany will play their 2020 Tokyo Olympics rematch in semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympics.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In the second semifinal of men's hockey event at Paris Olympics 2024, India will lock horns with Germany Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris today. India vs Germany hockey live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
Indian men’s hockey team is on a quest to recreate their golden history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout, despite being one man down for almost 48 minutes. The men in blue will face Germany in their semifinal match at 10:30 PM IST. Notably, India is the only medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to feature in the semifinals in Paris. The gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Belgium and Australia, were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain and Argentina, respectively, giving India a chance to claim their first Olympic gold since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
India vs Germany head-to-head record
India holds a slight advantage over Germany in their head-to-head record, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match, where India edged past Germany 5-4 to secure their first Olympic gold medal since 1980.
Head-to-head
- Total matches: 18
- India: 8
- Germany: 6
- Draw: 4
- Last match: Germany 3-2 India
Olympics: India vs Germany hockey semifinal live telecast
The live telecast of India vs Germany hockey semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
IND vs GER LIVE STREAMING
The Live streaming of India vs Germany semifinal will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Germany live score and match updates...
10:04 PM
India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics
- Total Matches played: 12
- India won: 5
- Germany won: 4
- Drawn: 3
10:03 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India and Germany head to head in last 5 match
In thier last five head to head encounters India leads Germany by 4-1, but in thier last match it was the German side who recored a 3-2 victory over the men in blue.
9:50 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India to play without first rusher
Indian hoceky team will take the feild against Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics men's hockey semifinals withouth thier first rusher Amit Rohidas who recieved a red card during quartfinal match against Great Britain.
William Calnan of Britain in action with Amit Rohidas of India. Photo: Reuters
9:43 PM
India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey
|Matches Played
|103
|India Won
|23
|Germany Won
|53
|Matches Drawn
|27
|Biggest Germany Win
|7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics
|Biggest India Win
|8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics
|Goals Scored by India
|165
|Goals Scored by Germany
222
9:29 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India aim to convert the color of Tokyo Olympics medal
India's road to the semifinals
Indian men’s hockey team was drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Ireland, and New Zealand. Men in Blue started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. They then played a 1-1 draw against Argentina. India then defeated Ireland 2-0 before facing their first defeat in Paris at the hands of Belgium by 2-3. India finished their pool stage on a high after defeating the defending silver medalist Australia by 3-2. India faced Great Britain in the quarterfinal match in a rematch from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 10-men India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after finishing at 1-1 in regulation time.
9:22 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Germany semifinal match at Paris Olympics 2024.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:16 PM IST