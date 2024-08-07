Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

On Day 12 (August 7) of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian athletes will aim to improve their medal tally. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's dream of a Oympic medal was shattered on the morning of her Gold Medal match as she was overweight. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will also compete in a medal match today, with her event beginning at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s table tennis team, comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and, will look to make history when they face Germany in the quarterfinals at 1:30 PM IST.

In athletics, India's Annu Rani will aim to qualify for the javelin throw final after Neeraj Chopra raised another medal hope for India by securing a place in the men’s javelin throw final. Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar will compete in the mixed marathon walk relay, while Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump) and Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles) will also be in action today.

India schedule on Day 12 of Paris Olympics 2024 Event Indian athletes in action today Time Result Athletics Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round) Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar 11.00 AM IST TBD Men's High Jump (Qualification) Sarvesh Kushare 1.35 PM IST TBD Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification) Annu Rani 1.55 PM IST TBD Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1) Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) 2.09 PM IST TBD Men's Triple Jump (Qualification) Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida 10.45 PM IST TBD Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable 1.13 AMI IST (Aug 8) TBD Golf Women's Individual (Finals) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12.30 PM IST TBD Table tennis Women's Team (Quarter-final) India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany 1.30 PM IST TBD Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals) Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil 3.05 PM IST TBD Women's Freestyle 50kg Gold medal match Vinesh Phogat vs (USA) 12:45 AM IST (Aug 8) Disqualified Weightlifting Women's 49kg (Medal round) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu 11.00 PM IST TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 12 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.