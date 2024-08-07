Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final
India at Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Vinesh's gold medal match was scheduled at 12:45 AM IST on August 8, while Mirabai Chanu will compete in her medal match at 11:00 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live updates
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 12 (August 7) of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian athletes will aim to improve their medal tally. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's dream of a Oympic medal was shattered on the morning of her Gold Medal match as she was overweight. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will also compete in a medal match today, with her event beginning at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s table tennis team, comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and, will look to make history when they face Germany in the quarterfinals at 1:30 PM IST.
In athletics, India's Annu Rani will aim to qualify for the javelin throw final after Neeraj Chopra raised another medal hope for India by securing a place in the men’s javelin throw final. Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar will compete in the mixed marathon walk relay, while Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump) and Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles) will also be in action today.
|India schedule on Day 12 of Paris Olympics 2024
|Event
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time
|Result
|Athletics
|Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round)
|Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar
|11.00 AM IST
|TBD
|Men's High Jump (Qualification)
|Sarvesh Kushare
|1.35 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification)
|Annu Rani
|1.55 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1)
|Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4)
|2.09 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Triple Jump (Qualification)
|Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida
|10.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable
|1.13 AMI IST (Aug 8)
|TBD
|Golf
|Women's Individual (Finals)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Team (Quarter-final)
|India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany
|1.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals)
|Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil
|3.05 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 50kg Gold medal match
|Vinesh Phogat vs (USA)
|12:45 AM IST (Aug 8)
|Disqualified
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49kg (Medal round)
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|11.00 PM IST
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 12 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
1:15 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Bindra reacts
India's first invididual gold medal winner and former shooter, Abhinav Bindra, reacted to Vinesh getting disqualified. He said the news of Vinesh getting disqualified is completely disheartning but it also shows that someties you need gold medal to prove you are a true champion.
1:06 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi reacts to Vinesh's disqualification
PM Narendra Modi through his X (Former Twitter) has reacted to Vinesh's disqualification from finals by saying, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions. You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you." He also tagged Vinesh in his tweet.
1:04 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Suraj and Priyanka on 24th position
In marathon mixed relay race India's Suraj and Priyanka are currently on 24th position at 28.4km mark.
12:56 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Team India refuses comments
Indian contingent in the X (Formerly known as Twitter) post where they confirmed Vinesh's disqualification also said that they will not be making further comments and will focus on other events on hand for the time being.
12:53 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 15 minute window for weigh-in
There is a 15-minute window for weigh in where Vinesh was unable to get herself under weight limit. IOC refused to provide any leeway leaving Vinesh and India with another heartbreak.
12:48 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Vinesh did not sleep on Tuesday
Vinesh was reportedly 2kg on Tuesday night. She avoided sleeping and kept exercising to get to 50kg before the wigh-in but was still 100 grams above the limit. India tried asking for extra time but IOC refused and disqualified Vinesh.
12:42 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Anti-climax for Vinesh
Vinesh Phogat who confirmed that 2024 Paris Olympics will be her Olympics was on the verge of having a fairytale ending after reaching the finals. Her career will now end without any Olympics medals. A heartbreak for ages to remmember.
12:40 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Social media buzzing in Vinesh's support
Social media in India is currently flooded with posts in support to Vinesh. They are calling the disqualification unfair and unjust.
12:37 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India appeals
Sanjay Singh and Gagan Narang have written letters to International Olympics Committee (IOC) and are in a discussion, but Vinesh is unlikely to get a medal now.
12:34 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Coach confirms disqualification
National coach of wrestling Virender has confirmed to the media that Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100 grams over the permissible limit which led to her disqualification.
12:32 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Sarah Hildebrandt to win gold
Vinesh’s opponent in the finals Sarah Hildebrandt will be given gold medal for the event while the bronze medal match will take place as per the schedule.
12:31 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IOA asks to respect Vinesh’s privacy
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) has confirmed the news of Vinesh’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics and have urged people to respect her privacy.
12:30 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Vinesh Phogat eliminated
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will not take part in women's 50kg freestyle finals after being founf 100g over the weightlimit and is now disqualified from the competition. The event will have gold and bronze medal only.
12:29 PM
Day 12 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India's dream of Wrestling Gold shattered!!
Hello and welcome live coverage of Day 12 of Paris Olympics 2024. We begins the coverage on a sad note, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified.
Stay tuned for all the latest live updates on Vinesh Phogat and Wrestling rules at Olympics
