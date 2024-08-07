Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 7, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 12 (August 7) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mirabai Chanu will aim to defend her silver medal from Tokyo as she competes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at 11:00 PM IST. India is also assured of a medal match with Vinesh Phogat contesting the gold medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event.
India has a busy schedule in athletics on Wednesday. Suraj Panwar and Priyanka will participate in the marathon race mixed relay event at 11:00 AM IST, while Anil Kushare will represent India in the men’s high jump qualification event at 1:35 PM IST. Asian Games silver medallist will also be in action in the women’s 100m hurdle race, Round 1, at 1:45 PM IST. Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla will compete in the men’s triple jump qualification event at 10:45 PM IST.
Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start their campaign in the women’s individual golf event at 12:30 PM IST. Wrestler Antim Panghal will continue India’s wrestling campaign in the women’s 53kg freestyle event at 2:30 PM IST.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 7
|Indian events
|Indian athletes
|Time (IST)
|Athletics (Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay)
|Suraj Panwar and Priyanka
|11:00
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30
|Table Tennis (Women's Team Quarterfinals)
|India vs Germany
|13:30
|Athletics (Men's High Jump Qualification)
|Anil Kushare
|13:35
|Athletics (Women's 100n Hurdle; Round 1)
|Jyothi Yarraji
|13:45
|Wrestling (Women's 53kg; Freestyle)
|Antim
|14:30
|Athletics (Men's Triple Jump Qualification)
|Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla
|22:45
|Wrestling (Women's 50kg; Freestyle)
|Vinesh Phogat
|After 21:45
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 7, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 7 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 7, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 7 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.