Olympics 2024, today's India schedule: Deepika, Tarundeep in action

The goal of Indian archers to win medals in Paris 2024 would depend heavily on today's ranking round. Check India's archery schedule, live match timings here

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 25
Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 25
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
India's quest for glory at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with star archer Deepika Kumar and Tarundeep in action at Les Invalides. Both India's men's and women's archers will look to attain good rankings before the medal events start on July 27.

India sent a complete quiver of six archers at the Olympics 2024 for the first time since London 2012, making a challenge in each of the five medal events: men's team and individual, women's team and individual, and mixed team.

The goal of Indian archers to win medals in Paris 2024 would depend heavily on today's ranking round.

How is the ranking round important for India's medal prospect?

  • The performance of the archers in the ranking round will determine their own and team's seeding in the competition.
  • The top four men's and women's team after the rankings will directly qualify for the quarterfinals.
  • The remaining four quarterfinal spots will be decided between the teams ranked seventh to 12th.
  • Qualifying for the mixed team event will similarly be decided by the ranking round, with only the top 16 pairs moving on.
  • The top men's and top women's scores from the ranking rounds are added to determine the team's seeding for each nation fielding at least one men's and one women's archer. 

 

India's Archery full schedule and live timings (IST) today


Olympics 2024: Indians in action today
Event Indian athletes in action Timing (IST)
Women’s Individual Ranking Round Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat 1:00 PM
Men’s Individual Ranking Round Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav 5:45 PM


 
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

