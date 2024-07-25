Olympic soccer preview: Spain women seek gold after lifting World Cup

Coach Montse Tom proclaimed that Spain's women's soccer team has "insatiable ambition" heading into the Olympics. That mentality has served the squad well. La Roja is seeking to become the first team to win a gold medal in France after lifting a Women's World Cup trophy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We have a group of players who love what they do. We take them to work, work and work," Tom said. And in that work, their enjoyment comes out and their talent shines and they can be competitive, because we have footballers who have an insatiable ambition and mentality.

Loaded with talent, including reigning Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time former winner Alexia Putellas, Spain won the World Cup despite turmoil surrounding the squad.

Before the tournament even started in Australia and New Zealand, more than a dozen players stepped away from the national team, citing poor treatment of the squad. Then-coach Jorge Vilda was peppered with questions about the mutiny throughout the event.

After the 1-0 victory over England for the title, Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed forward Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony. The kiss touched off a firestorm that led to Rubiales resigning in disgrace. Vilda was dismissed and replaced with Tom, a former national team player.

Now settled, Spain qualified for the team's first Olympics by winning the UEFA Nations League. La Roja opens the tournament Thursday against Japan in Nantes. Group C also includes Brazil and Nigeria, which meet in Bordeaux.

Brazilian legend Marta says she's playing in her final major tournament with the national team. The six-time world player of the year, appearing in her sixth Olympics, has never won a World Cup trophy or a gold medal.

12 teams, multiple venues



The 12 teams competing in the women's tournament play at stadiums across France. The hosts open Group A play in Lyon on Thursday against Colombia and teenage sensation Linda Caicedo. Also in Group A are Canada and New Zealand, which meet in Saint-Etienne.

The Canadians are the defending gold medalists. But the team was swept up in controversy just before the tournament's start when a nonaccredited member of its support staff was detained by French authorities for allegedly operating a drone over New Zealand's training session.

In the fallout, two Canadian staff members were dismissed and coach Bev Priestman said she would step aside for the team's opener. She also apologized to New Zealand.

"I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program," Priestman said in a statement. Accordingly, to emphasize our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday. In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.

In Group B, the United States seeks to move on from its disappointing finish at the World Cup. The Americans open against Zambia on Thursday against Nice, while Germany plays Australia in the group's other game in Marseille.

Big names missing



The Australians are without one of the sport's biggest stars, Sam Kerr, who injured her ACL in January. She's one of several high-profile players missing out on the tournament.

Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf injured ligaments in her right knee during a European Championship qualifier against Austria earlier this month, and American forward Catarina Macario dealt with knee irritation in the run-up that forced her to withdraw.

On Wednesday, New Zealand announced that captain Ali Riley would be unable to play in France because of an unspecified injury. She has appeared in just five matches this season for her club team, Angel City, because of an upper leg injury. Michaela Foster will replace her.

Hayes tempers expectations



The United States is playing its first major tournament under Emma Hayes, the former coach at Chelsea. Hayes didn't join the US team until late May so she could finish out the Women's Super League season.

Hayes said it shouldn't be taken for granted that the United States is a lock for the medal rounds, because the field in France is balanced.

There are top footballing nations in this tournament, Hayes said. "I don't think shocks in the women's game exist anymore. I think we have to reframe our focus a little bit and have respect for the rest of the world.