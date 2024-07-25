Olympics 2024 controversy: How VAR denied Argentina victory vs Morocco?

Football has seen many miraculous comebacks, shocking controversies, and last-minute winners. However, a team being stripped of a goal two hours after their game is unprecedented.
This unusual event occurred during the Paris Olympics in 2024, when Argentina faced Morocco in a football match. What began as a typical match with attacking play from both sides turned chaotic and controversial.
In the first half, Morocco gained the upper hand when Sofiane Rahimi scored a goal just before halftime with a low-driven cross. Rahimi then doubled his tally with a penalty around the hour mark, giving the Atlas Lions a 2-0 lead against the reigning world champions.
Argentina seemed to be on the verge of defeat, but the game took a thrilling turn when Simeone's tap-in reduced the deficit to 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Due to injuries and intense moments, the referee added 15 minutes of stoppage time.
The Controversial Equaliser in the 105th minute
In the final moments of added time, Argentina's Medina scored a controversial equalizer, causing Moroccan fans to react violently by throwing objects onto the field. Flares, bottles, and cups were hurled at players and officials, leading to chaos.
Images captured Argentina players flinching as flares were thrown and the field littered with debris. Initially, the match was believed to be over, with FIFA's website announcing the conclusion. Video boards informed fans to leave the stadium as the match was suspended.
What happened two hours after Argentina's equaliser?
After the teams left the field following the fan invasion, it was revealed that the match was not officially over. VAR was reviewing the validity of Medina's goal. An hour later, the players returned to the field for warmups while the review continued.
The official eventually informed the Argentina players that the goal was overturned, prompting celebrations from Morocco's bench. The match resumed briefly before concluding with Morocco winning 2-1. This fixture will be remembered for its unprecedented and controversial ending.