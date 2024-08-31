Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.

Paralympics
Paralympics
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.

The pair finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Indian duo will now be competing in Final B, which is for 7 to 12th spot.

During the heat on Friday, the Indian pair had finished fifth with a timing of 8:06.84s.

Anita lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18-years-old. She won the gold medal in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers earlier this year.

Konganapalle, an ex-soldier with Rashtriya Rifles, lost his leg in a mine blast while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

More From This Section

Afghan para-athlete wins historic first medal for Refugee Paralympic Team

Pregnant para archer Jodie Grinham returns to action at 2024 Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

Paralympics 2024: Tanwar loses to Turkish opponent in taekwondo round of 16

Aman Sehrawat one of the best wrestlers in the world: Coach Lalit Kumar

His accolades include gold medals in World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers and Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championship.

The PR3 category is for para-athletes with residual leg function, allowing them to slide the seat.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Nitesh, Sukant enter semifinal round

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in 10m Air Rifle shooting

India para-shuttlers start Paralympics on high, eight secure wins on day 1

Topics :Paralympics

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story