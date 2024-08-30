Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

The Indian contingent will continue their campaign in the 2024 Paris Paralympics on August 30, with all eyes once again on the para-badminton contingent. Mansi Joshi will start Indian action on Day 2, with the para-badminton women’s singles SL3 event at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manoj Sarkar and Nitesh Kumar will be in action in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event at 1:20 PM and 2 PM IST, while Suhas and Palak will represent India’s challenge in the men’s and women’s singles SL4 event at 2:40 PM and 4:40 PM IST.
In para-shooting, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will feature in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification event from 12:30 PM IST, while Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will take part in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification event at 2:45 PM IST. In the R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 event, India will also play three medal events on Day 2, with Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Krishna taking part in the women’s discus throw F55 final at 1:30 PM IST. In the women’s 100m T35 final, India’s Preeti Pal will be in action from 4:45 PM IST. In the third and final medal event of the day, Manu will represent India’s challenge in the men’s shot put F37 event from 12:22 AM IST (August 31).
Full schedule of the Indian contingent on August 30 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics
|Event
|Para-Athletes
|Category
|Time
|Para Badminton
|Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|Women's Singles SL3 Group A
|12:00 PM IST
|Para Shooting
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
|R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Qualification)
12:30 PM IST
|Para Archery
|Sheetal Devi, Sarita
|Women's Individual Compound Open (R32)
|12:30 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Manoj Sarkar
|Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Group Stage)
|13:20 PM IST
|Para Athletics
|Karam Jyoti, Sakshi Kasana
|Women's Discus Throw F55 (Finals)
|13:30 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Nitesh Kumar
|Men's Singles Group A (Group Stage)
|14:00 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
|Men's Singles SL4 Group A (Group Stage)
|14:40 PM IST
|Para Shooting
|Manish Narwal, Rudransh Khandelwal
|P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification)
|14:45 PM IST
|Para Rowing
|Anita and Narayan
|PR 3 Mixed Doubles Sculls (Heats)
|15:00 PM IST
|Para Cycling
|Arshad Shaik
|Men's 3000m Pursuit C2 (Qualification)
|16:24 PM IST
|Para Athletics
|Preethi Pal
|Women's 100m T35 (Finals)
|16:39 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Palak Kohli
|Women's Singles SL4 Group C (Group Stage)
|16:40 PM IST
|Para Shooting
|Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
|R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 (Qualification)
|17:00 PM IST
|Para Archery
|Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
|Men's Individual Compound Open (R32)
|19:00 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Murugesan Thulasimathi
|Women's Singles SU5 Group A (Group Stage)
|19:30 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Sivarajan Solaimalai
|Men's Singles SH6 Group A (Group Stage)
|20:10 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
|Women's Singles SH6 Group A (Group Stage)
|20:50 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Krishna Nagar
|Men's Singles SH6 Group B (Group Stage)
|22:50 PM IST
|Para Badminton
|Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thulasimathi
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group A (Group Stage)
00:10 AM IST (August 31)
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 30 Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Paris Paralympics will not have a live telecast in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 30 Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?
Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024, August 30 matches in India.