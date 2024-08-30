Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

2020 Tokyo Olympics medalist Avani Lekhara will be in action on Friday

Paris Paralympics 2024: August 30 schedule
Paris Paralympics 2024: August 30 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
The Indian contingent will continue their campaign in the 2024 Paris Paralympics on August 30, with all eyes once again on the para-badminton contingent. Mansi Joshi will start Indian action on Day 2, with the para-badminton women’s singles SL3 event at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manoj Sarkar and Nitesh Kumar will be in action in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event at 1:20 PM and 2 PM IST, while Suhas and Palak will represent India’s challenge in the men’s and women’s singles SL4 event at 2:40 PM and 4:40 PM IST.

In para-shooting, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will feature in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification event from 12:30 PM IST, while Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will take part in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification event at 2:45 PM IST. In the R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 event, India will also play three medal events on Day 2, with Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Krishna taking part in the women’s discus throw F55 final at 1:30 PM IST. In the women’s 100m T35 final, India’s Preeti Pal will be in action from 4:45 PM IST. In the third and final medal event of the day, Manu will represent India’s challenge in the men’s shot put F37 event from 12:22 AM IST (August 31).

Full schedule of the Indian contingent on August 30 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Event Para-Athletes Category Time
Para Badminton Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Women's Singles SL3 Group A 12:00 PM IST
Para Shooting Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Qualification)
12:30 PM IST
Para Archery Sheetal Devi, Sarita Women's Individual Compound Open (R32) 12:30 PM IST
Para Badminton Manoj Sarkar Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Group Stage) 13:20 PM IST
Para Athletics Karam Jyoti, Sakshi Kasana Women's Discus Throw F55 (Finals) 13:30 PM IST
Para Badminton Nitesh Kumar Men's Singles Group A (Group Stage) 14:00 PM IST
Para Badminton Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Men's Singles SL4 Group A (Group Stage) 14:40 PM IST
Para Shooting Manish Narwal, Rudransh Khandelwal P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification) 14:45 PM IST
Para Rowing Anita and Narayan PR 3 Mixed Doubles Sculls (Heats) 15:00 PM IST
Para Cycling Arshad Shaik Men's 3000m Pursuit C2 (Qualification) 16:24 PM IST
Para Athletics Preethi Pal Women's 100m T35 (Finals) 16:39 PM IST
Para Badminton Palak Kohli Women's Singles SL4 Group C (Group Stage) 16:40 PM IST
Para Shooting Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 (Qualification) 17:00 PM IST
Para Archery Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami Men's Individual Compound Open (R32) 19:00 PM IST
Para Badminton Murugesan Thulasimathi Women's Singles SU5 Group A (Group Stage) 19:30 PM IST
Para Badminton Sivarajan Solaimalai Men's Singles SH6 Group A (Group Stage) 20:10 PM IST
Para Badminton Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Women's Singles SH6 Group A (Group Stage) 20:50 PM IST
Para Badminton Krishna Nagar Men's Singles SH6 Group B (Group Stage) 22:50 PM IST
Para Badminton Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thulasimathi Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group A (Group Stage)
00:10 AM IST (August 31)

Para Badminton Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli Mixed Doubles Group A (Group Stage)
00:10 AM IST (August 31)
Para Athletics Manu Men's Shot Put F37 (Finals)
00:20 AM IST (August 31)
Para Badminton Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Mixed Doubles SH6 Group B (Group Stage)
01:30 AM IST (August 31)

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 30 Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will not have a live telecast in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 30 Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?

Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024, August 30 matches in India.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

