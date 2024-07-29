Paris Olympics 2024: In another attack, France's telecom lines vandalised

The French government announced on Monday that several telecommunication lines have been vandalised in cities hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Marina Ferrari, the secretary of state for digital affairs, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that these attacks have disrupted fibre lines, along with fixed and mobile phone services across multiple cities, she informed.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to a report by the Associated Press, to determine whether any Olympic activities have been impacted. Ferrari informed that the incident which occurred from Sunday night to Monday morning, affected telecommunication operators in various regions. She stated, “Damages committed in several departments last night affected our telecommunications operators. They have localised consequences on access to fibre, fixed and mobile telephones.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least six administrative departments, including the area around Marseille, were impacted, said a French police official, according to a report by The Times of India.

Ferrari further stated, “Under my supervision, the Center for Defense Electronic Communications cooperates with operators until communications and services are fully restored. I condemn in the strongest terms these cowardly and irresponsible acts. Thank you to the teams mobilised this morning to carry out repairs and restore damaged sites to service.”

France’s rail network attacked before Olympics opening ceremony

This vandalism follows arson attacks on France’s train networks on Friday, just hours before the Olympic opening ceremony. These attacks affected around 800,000 people across Europe, including athletes travelling to the ceremony.

The fires were set in pipes housing signalling cables for the railway network, with the apparent goal of severing rail routes into the city from all directions. French authorities have not publicly speculated on the perpetrators or their motives, nor have they linked the sabotage directly to the Olympics , reported news agency AP.

In response, security has been heightened along the 28,000-kilometre rail network, deploying 50 drones, 250 rail security agents, and 1,000 maintenance workers, according to The Times of India.

Sky News reported on Monday that an ultra-left militant was arrested in connection with the incident that disrupted various parts of the French rail network just before the opening ceremony.