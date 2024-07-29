Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST

India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's match after 5 PM IST today. The India vs Argentina hockey match begins at 4:15 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 LIVE and medal update here

Image Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other matches on July 29

India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other matches on July 29

On Day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta would look to extend India medal haul at Summer Games. Ramita will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, starting 1:30 PM IST while Arjun's  10m Air Rifle Men's Final will kick-start at 3:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

In Badminton, India's star shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in men's doubles has been cancelled after withdrawal of Germans. India's women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto and Lakshay Sen will also be in action today. 

Meanwhile, bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh will be action in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification round at 12:25 PM IST. After disappointing outing of women's team,India's archery men's team will look the qualify for the medal matches. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be in action at 6:30 PM IST. 

Moreover, India men's hockey team will aim for back-to-back wins when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with Argentina at 4:15 PM IST. 

India's Day 3 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024


India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other July 29 schedule
Events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result
Archery
Men's team quarterfinals Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav 6:30 PM IST TBD
Men's team medal matches if qualified 8 PM IST onwards    
Badminton
Men's doubles (Group stage) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) 12 PM IST Match cancelled
Women's Doubles (Group stage) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) 12:50 PM IST TBD
Men's singles (Group stage) Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) 5:30 PM IST TBD
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema 12:45 PM IST TBD
Men's Trap Qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 1 PM IST TBD
10m Air Rifle Women's Final Ramita Jindal 1 PM IST TBD
10m Air Rifle Men's Final Arjun Babuta 3:30 PM IST TBD
Hockey
Men's Pool B Match India vs Argentina 4:15 PM IST TBD
Table tennis
Women's Singles (Round of 32) Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) 11:30 pm. TBD
Tennis (International match)
Men's singles round 2 Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic 3:30 PM IST TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast


The telecast of India's Day 3 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 29 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE MATCH AND MEDAL TALLY UPDATES HERE

11:53 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Satwik-Chirag match cancelled

The Satwik-Chirag match is cancelled after their German opponents pulled out. 

The third-ranked Satwik-Chirag was scheduled to play Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seide in their second Olympic group match in Paris. But after Lamsfuss suffered a knee injury on Tuesday, the latter pulled out of the draw. After wishing Lamsfuss a quick recovery in a statement regarding the injuries, BWF announced that the outcome of Satwik-Chirag's second encounter will now be deemed void. 

Satwik-Chirag, the current Asian Games champions, had an edge in the group due to the injured withdrawal. The Indian duo defeated the French team of Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee 21-17 21-14 earlier on Saturday in a Group C match.

Assuming that Satwik-Chirag lose their group-stage match against the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Monday, Satwik-Chirag will advance to the quarterfinal immediately.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo: BAI

11:50 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: How Lakshya Sen's journey in Paris afffected?

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match won't be counted as his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Paris Olympics due to a left elbow injury.
 
"Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury," Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.
 
"His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, 'Not Before' 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled.
 
"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," the sport's global governing body added.
 
The withdrawal of Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, means Group L will now be considered a three-player affair, involving Christie and Carraggi of Belgium besides Sen.
11:35 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India events on Day 3. Ramita and Arjun will play in their respective medal matches today.   
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Olympic medals Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon