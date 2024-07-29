Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY On Day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta would look to extend India medal haul at Summer Games. Ramita will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, starting 1:30 PM IST while Arjun's 10m Air Rifle Men's Final will kick-start at 3:30 PM IST.

In Badminton, India's star shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in men's doubles has been cancelled after withdrawal of Germans. India's women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto and Lakshay Sen will also be in action today.

Meanwhile, bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh will be action in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification round at 12:25 PM IST. After disappointing outing of women's team,India's archery men's team will look the qualify for the medal matches. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be in action at 6:30 PM IST.

Moreover, India men's hockey team will aim for back-to-back wins when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with Argentina at 4:15 PM IST.

India's Day 3 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024

India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other July 29 schedule Events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Archery Men's team quarterfinals Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav 6:30 PM IST TBD Men's team medal matches if qualified 8 PM IST onwards Badminton Men's doubles (Group stage) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) 12 PM IST Match cancelled Women's Doubles (Group stage) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) 12:50 PM IST TBD Men's singles (Group stage) Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) 5:30 PM IST TBD Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema 12:45 PM IST TBD Men's Trap Qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 1 PM IST TBD 10m Air Rifle Women's Final Ramita Jindal 1 PM IST TBD 10m Air Rifle Men's Final Arjun Babuta 3:30 PM IST TBD Hockey Men's Pool B Match India vs Argentina 4:15 PM IST TBD Table tennis Women's Singles (Round of 32) Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) 11:30 pm. TBD Tennis (International match) Men's singles round 2 Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic 3:30 PM IST TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 3 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 29 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.



Stay tuned for Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE MATCH AND MEDAL TALLY UPDATES HERE