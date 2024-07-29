Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST
India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's match after 5 PM IST today. The India vs Argentina hockey match begins at 4:15 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 LIVE and medal update here
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta would look to extend India medal haul at Summer Games. Ramita will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, starting 1:30 PM IST while Arjun's 10m Air Rifle Men's Final will kick-start at 3:30 PM IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
In Badminton, India's star shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in men's doubles has been cancelled after withdrawal of Germans. India's women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto and Lakshay Sen will also be in action today.
Meanwhile, bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh will be action in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification round at 12:25 PM IST. After disappointing outing of women's team,India's archery men's team will look the qualify for the medal matches. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be in action at 6:30 PM IST.
Moreover, India men's hockey team will aim for back-to-back wins when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with Argentina at 4:15 PM IST.
India's Day 3 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024
|India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other July 29 schedule
|Events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Archery
|Men's team quarterfinals
|Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav
|6:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's team medal matches if qualified
|8 PM IST onwards
|Badminton
|Men's doubles (Group stage)
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany)
|12 PM IST
|Match cancelled
|Women's Doubles (Group stage)
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan)
|12:50 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's singles (Group stage)
|Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium)
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
|Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema
|12:45 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Trap Qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|1 PM IST
|TBD
|10m Air Rifle Women's Final
|Ramita Jindal
|1 PM IST
|TBD
|10m Air Rifle Men's Final
|Arjun Babuta
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B Match
|India vs Argentina
|4:15 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Singles (Round of 32)
|Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore)
|11:30 pm.
|TBD
|Tennis (International match)
|Men's singles round 2
|Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 3 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on July 29 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE MATCH AND MEDAL TALLY UPDATES HERE
11:53 AM
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Satwik-Chirag match cancelled
The Satwik-Chirag match is cancelled after their German opponents pulled out.
The third-ranked Satwik-Chirag was scheduled to play Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seide in their second Olympic group match in Paris. But after Lamsfuss suffered a knee injury on Tuesday, the latter pulled out of the draw. After wishing Lamsfuss a quick recovery in a statement regarding the injuries, BWF announced that the outcome of Satwik-Chirag's second encounter will now be deemed void.
Satwik-Chirag, the current Asian Games champions, had an edge in the group due to the injured withdrawal. The Indian duo defeated the French team of Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee 21-17 21-14 earlier on Saturday in a Group C match.
Assuming that Satwik-Chirag lose their group-stage match against the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Monday, Satwik-Chirag will advance to the quarterfinal immediately.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo: BAI
11:50 AM
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: How Lakshya Sen's journey in Paris afffected?
Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match won't be counted as his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Paris Olympics due to a left elbow injury.
"Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury," Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.
"His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, 'Not Before' 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled.
"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," the sport's global governing body added.
The withdrawal of Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, means Group L will now be considered a three-player affair, involving Christie and Carraggi of Belgium besides Sen.
11:35 AM
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India events on Day 3. Ramita and Arjun will play in their respective medal matches today.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST