2024 Olympics: Lovlina wins first match at Paris; Assam CM congratulates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning her inaugural bout and advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Borgohain defeated Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5-0 in the women's 75 kg round of 16.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Fantastic, Lovlina! What a start. Your performance in the round of 16 bout against Sunniva Hofstad was absolutely stunning. All the best for the quarterfinals, champ! the Chief Minister posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had expressed his best wishes for Lovlina's Olympic campaign in another post. "Assam's daughter and ace Indian pugilist @LovlinaBorgohai begins her #Paris2024 campaign today as she takes to the boxing ring to punch her way towards the coveted #Olympics glory," he wrote.