2024 Olympics: Lovlina wins first match at Paris; Assam CM congratulates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning her first match and making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

Lovlina Borgohain, Lovlina, Borgohain, Sunniva, Hofstad, Boxing
Paris: India's Lovlina Borgohain (in blue) and Norway's Sunniva Hofstad during their women's 75kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning her inaugural bout and advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Borgohain defeated Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5-0 in the women's 75 kg round of 16.

"Fantastic, Lovlina! What a start. Your performance in the round of 16 bout against Sunniva Hofstad was absolutely stunning. All the best for the quarterfinals, champ! the Chief Minister posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had expressed his best wishes for Lovlina's Olympic campaign in another post. "Assam's daughter and ace Indian pugilist @LovlinaBorgohai begins her #Paris2024 campaign today as she takes to the boxing ring to punch her way towards the coveted #Olympics glory," he wrote.

Lovlina, who serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam, also received congratulations from Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh. "Best wishes @LovlinaBorgohai. The prayers of all of us are with you. God bless," Singh posted on X.

Lovlina won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.


Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympicsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

