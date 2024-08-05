Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 5, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 10 (August 5) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes will once again be on the badminton court when Lakshya Sen plays his bronze medal against Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. Lakshya can become the first Indian male badminton player to win an Olympic medal. India will also continue their campaign in athletics, with Pahal Kiran taking part in women’s 400m round 1 at 3:25 PM IST, while Avinash Mukund Sable will represent India in the men’s 3000m steeplechase run at 10:34 PM IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Indian women’s doubles team of table tennis will also start their campaign at Paris Olympics with their round of 16 match against Romania at 1:30 PM IST. The sailing duo of Vishnu and Nethra will have their final qualification races in men’s and women’s dinghy events from 6:10 PM IST and 3:25 PM IST, respectively.
Complete India schedule on Day 10
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 5
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Table Tennis (Women's Doubles; RO16)
|India vs Romania
|13:30
|Athletics (Women's 400m; Round 1)
|Pahal Kiran
|15:25
|Sailing (Women's Dinghy)
|Nethra Kumanan
|15:45
|Badmintion (Men's Singles: Bronze Medal)
|Lakshya Sen
|18:00
|Sailing (Men's Dinghy)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|18:10
|Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase; Round 1)
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|22:34
|Wrestling (women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals)
|Nisha Dahiya
|18:30
|International non-India medal events
|Time (IST)
|Medal events, not involving India
|2:25 PM
|Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.
|4:08 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
|5:53 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
|Not before 7:10 PM
|Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match
|10:30
|Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite
|12 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics women's discus throw final
|12:45 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 5000m final
|1:17 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 800m final
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 5 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 5 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cine app and website.