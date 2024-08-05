Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 5, live time (IST), streaming

India at Olympics: Lakshya Sen to Avinash Sable - check India's schedule, live match timings on Day 10 of the Olympics 2024

India at Paris Olympics 2024: Medal matches live timings

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 5 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Day 10 (August 5) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes will once again be on the badminton court when Lakshya Sen plays his bronze medal against Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. Lakshya can become the first Indian male badminton player to win an Olympic medal. India will also continue their campaign in athletics, with Pahal Kiran taking part in women’s 400m round 1 at 3:25 PM IST, while Avinash Mukund Sable will represent India in the men’s 3000m steeplechase run at 10:34 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Indian women’s doubles team of table tennis will also start their campaign at Paris Olympics with their round of 16 match against Romania at 1:30 PM IST. The sailing duo of Vishnu and Nethra will have their final qualification races in men’s and women’s dinghy events from 6:10 PM IST and 3:25 PM IST, respectively.
Complete India schedule on Day 10


Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 5
Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST)
Table Tennis (Women's Doubles; RO16) India vs Romania 13:30
Athletics (Women's 400m; Round 1) Pahal Kiran 15:25
Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 15:45
Badmintion (Men's Singles: Bronze Medal) Lakshya Sen 18:00
Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 18:10
Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase; Round 1) Avinash Mukund Sable 22:34
Wrestling (women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals) Nisha Dahiya 18:30

International non-India medal events
Time (IST) Medal events, not involving India
2:25 PM Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.
4:08 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
5:53 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
Not before 7:10 PM Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match
10:30 Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite
12 AM (Aug 6) Athletics women's discus throw final
12:45 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 5000m final
1:17 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 800m final


Which TV channels will live telecast the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Where to watch live streaming of the August 5, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 5 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cine app and website.

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

