Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 5, live time (IST), streaming





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY On Day 10 (August 5) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes will once again be on the badminton court when Lakshya Sen plays his bronze medal against Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. Lakshya can become the first Indian male badminton player to win an Olympic medal. India will also continue their campaign in athletics, with Pahal Kiran taking part in women’s 400m round 1 at 3:25 PM IST, while Avinash Mukund Sable will represent India in the men’s 3000m steeplechase run at 10:34 PM IST.

Indian women’s doubles team of table tennis will also start their campaign at Paris Olympics with their round of 16 match against Romania at 1:30 PM IST. The sailing duo of Vishnu and Nethra will have their final qualification races in men’s and women’s dinghy events from 6:10 PM IST and 3:25 PM IST, respectively.