Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND vs ROU TT pre-QF at 1:30 PM; 25m pistol final underway
India at Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's Bronze medal match will begin at 6 PM. India's Nisha Dahiya will be in action in wrestling at 6:30 PM. Check Paris 2024 live score and medal update here
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 10 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, shuttler Lakshya Sen will look to win 4th Bronze medal for India when he takes on Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. The wrestling event will also kick start today, with India's Nisha Dahiya in action at 6:30 PM IST onwards. She will be competing in women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, national record-holder Avinash Sable will also begin his campaign in men's 3000m Steeplecahse event and look to qualify for the final round. Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka look to book a place in the finals of Shooting's skeet mixed team. In Table tennis, India women's team, comprising of Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will be up against Romania at 1:30 PM IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
In other events, international star will play their respective medal matches in different discipline. In Badminton women's singles gold medal match, South Korea's An Se Young will be up against China's He Bing Jiao at 2:25 PM IST. In Men's singles Gold medal match, Viktor Axelsen will be up against Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Their match will begin after the Bronze medal match.
In athletics, women's discuss throw, 5000m and 800m finals will take place after the midnight.
Indians who will be in action on August 5 at Paris Olympics 2024
|India's Day 10 full schedule and medal events
|Event
|Indian athletes in action
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification)
|Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)
|India vs Romania
|1.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 9
|3.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 10
|4.53 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 9
|6.10 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 10
|7.15 PM IST
|TBD
|Athletics
|Women's 400m (Round 1)
|Kiran Pahal (Heat 5)
|3.57 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1)
|Avinash Sable (Heat 2)
|10.50 PM IST
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's Singles (Bronze medal match)
|Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia)
|6 PM IST
|TBD
|Wrestling
|Women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals
|Nisha Dahiya
|6:30 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|International non-India medal events
|Time (IST)
|Medal events, not involving India
|2:25 PM
|Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.
|4:08 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
|5:53 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
|Not before 7:10 PM
|Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match
|10:30 PM
|Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite
|12 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics women's discus throw final.
|12:45 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 5000m final.
|1:17 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 800m final.
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 10 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 5 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India's live events and medal updates here
1:15 PM
Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - China's Li Yuehong takes top spot
Another Chinese takes the lead now. Li Yuehong is with a one point lead now and will try to hold onto the position after the 4th series as well.
1:11 PM
Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Men's 25m pistol final underway
The final event for the men's 25m pistol final is now underway with China's Wang Xinjie in the lead at the moment.
12:21 PM
Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Women's Team - India vs Romania
India and Romania will lock horns in women's team semifinal after 12:30 PM IST today. This a pre-quarterfinal stage.
(Photo: Screegrab from Paris 2024 official website)
12:14 PM
India at Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India and other international medal matches.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:10 PM IST