Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND vs ROU TT pre-QF at 1:30 PM; 25m pistol final underway

On Day 10 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, shuttler Lakshya Sen will look to win 4th Bronze medal for India when he takes on Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. The wrestling event will also kick start today, with India's Nisha Dahiya in action at 6:30 PM IST onwards. She will be competing in women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals.





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY Meanwhile, national record-holder Avinash Sable will also begin his campaign in men's 3000m Steeplecahse event and look to qualify for the final round. Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka look to book a place in the finals of Shooting's skeet mixed team. In Table tennis, India women's team, comprising of Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will be up against Romania at 1:30 PM IST.

In other events, international star will play their respective medal matches in different discipline. In Badminton women's singles gold medal match, South Korea's An Se Young will be up against China's He Bing Jiao at 2:25 PM IST. In Men's singles Gold medal match, Viktor Axelsen will be up against Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Their match will begin after the Bronze medal match.

In athletics, women's discuss throw, 5000m and 800m finals will take place after the midnight.

Indians who will be in action on August 5 at Paris Olympics 2024

India's Day 10 full schedule and medal events Event Indian athletes in action Time Result Shooting Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification) Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 12.30 PM IST TBD Table tennis Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal) India vs Romania 1.30 PM IST TBD Sailing Women's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 9 3.45 PM IST TBD Women's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 10 4.53 PM IST TBD Men's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 9 6.10 PM IST TBD Men's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 10 7.15 PM IST TBD Athletics Women's 400m (Round 1) Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) 3.57 PM IST TBD Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1) Avinash Sable (Heat 2) 10.50 PM IST TBD Badminton Men's Singles (Bronze medal match) Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) 6 PM IST TBD Wrestling Women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals Nisha Dahiya 6:30 PM IST onwards TBD

International non-India medal events Time (IST) Medal events, not involving India 2:25 PM Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match. 4:08 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final 5:53 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final Not before 7:10 PM Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match 10:30 PM Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite 12 AM (Aug 6) Athletics women's discus throw final. 12:45 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 5000m final. 1:17 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 800m final.

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 10 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 5 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.



