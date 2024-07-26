Paris Olympics 2024 India shooting contingent, full Schedule Live Streaming

One of the most exciting teams going to represent India in the Paris Olympics 2024 is the 21-member strong Indian shooting contingent. The Rifle Association of India finalised a list of talented and experienced athletes for the pistol, rifle, and shotgun events.





The fact that India has obtained the maximum possible quota of 16 players (8 each in rifle and pistol events) shows the potential they have for creating something magical in the quadrennial event this year.

The show stopper, however, is the Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker who will be looking to make amends after a timid outing in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Bhaker will be competing in the Women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events. Traveling with Bhaker, are rifle shooters Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, and Elavenil Valarivan who will be making his return to the Olympics.

The 11 remaining shooters will be making their debuts featuring the likes of Asian Games 50m Rifle 3 positions gold medallist Sift Kumar Sifra. Sift also made a world record in the final event.

Manu Bhaker will be part of a 3-member pistol team along with Rhythm Sangwan and 19-year-old Esha Singh. Asian Games gold medallist duo Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema will constitute the 10m air pistol team.





Coming to the shotgun team, Asian Games and Asian Championships silver medallist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will take part in Men's Skeet while Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will be in the Women's skeet events in Paris.

Prithviraj Tondaiman is India's lone representative in the Men's Trap while Rajeshwari Kumari, and former CWG champion Shreyasi Singh will be contesting in the women's event.

Players Who Missed Out

Former World Champion Rudrankksh Patil, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey are some of the notable misses from the Paris Olympics squad.

Also, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhowneesh Mendiratta who had obtained the first Paris Olympic quota for India during the 2022 ISSf World Championships.

India's Contingent For Paris Olympics (Event-wise)

Rifle

Men’s 10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta

Women’s 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale

10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal

Pistol

Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema

Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan

Shotgun

Men’s trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan



Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan

India's Shooting Schedule For Paris Olympics 2024

July 27, Saturday

10m air rifle, mixed team - Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Singh Cheema/Ramita - 2PM

July 28, Sunday

10m air pistol, men and women

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema - 1 PM

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan - 3.30 PM

July 29, Monday

10m air rifle women and men - Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita - 1 PM

Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta - 3 PM

Mixed team pistol qualification (12:45 PM) - Manu, Sarabjot and Cheema, Rhythm

Men's trap qualification - 12:30 PM

July 30, Tuesday

10m air pistol mixed team bronze (1 PM), gold (1.30 PM)

Trap men's final - 7 PM

Trap women's qualification - 3:30 PM onwards

July 31, Wednesday

Trap women final - 7 PM

50m 3 positions men qualification - 3:34 PM onwards

August 1, Thursday

50m rifle 3 positions men final, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 1:00 PM

Shooting: 50m rifle 3 positions women qualification, Sift and Anjum - 3:30 PM

August 2, Friday

50m rifle 3 positions women final, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil - 1:00 PM

25m pistol women qualification - 12:30 PM

Skeet women qualification - 12:30 PM

August 3, Saturday

25m pistol women final, Manu and Esha Singh - 1 PM

Skeet men final - 7 PM

Skeet women qualifiers - 12:30 PM onwards

August 4, Sunday

Skeet women's final - 7 PM

Men's 25m pistol qualification - 1 PM

August 5, Monday

25m men's pistol final, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu - 1:00 PM

Mixed skeet qualification - 12:30 PM, final at 6:30 PM

