Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India medal hopes pin on shooters

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs New Zealand hockey at 9 PM IST. In Badminton Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen will be in action after 7:30 PM IST. Catch Paris 2024 live action here

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

On the first day of Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on the shooting contingent to open the medal account as Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will be action in the 10m air rifle mixed team. Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round.

Meanwhile, India men's hockey team will also begin their quest for medal, when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with New Zealand at 9 PM IST. In Badminton, Lakshya Sen will in action in the men's singles group match after 7:30 PM IST. In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar at 8 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Moreover, pugilist Preeti Pawar, tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna will also in action, along with sailors, rowers and Harmeet Desai in Table Tennis discipline.

India schedule on July 27
Matches Athletes in action today Time Result
BADMINTON
Men's singles group match Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) 7:10 PM IST TBD
Men's doubles group match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) 8 PM IST TBD
Women's doubles group match Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) 11:50 PM IST TBD
BOXING
Women's 54kg opening round bout Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) 12.05 AM IST TBD
HOCKEY
Pool B match India vs New Zealand 9 PM IST TBD
ROWING
Men's single sculls Panwar Balraj 12:30 PM IST TBD
TABLE TENNIS
Men's singles preliminary round Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan 7:15 PM IST TBD
TENNIS
Men's doubles first round match Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) 3:30 PM IST TBD
SHOOTING
10m air rifle mixed team qualification Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal 12:30 PM IST TBD
10m air pistol men's qualification Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2 PM IST TBD
10m air pistole women's qualification Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4 PM IST TBD


Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's matches in Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

