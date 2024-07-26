Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony live timings (IST), streaming in India

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be declared open, with a one-of-a-kind opening ceremony through the Seine River in the French capital. The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 PM local time (11 PM IST) and conclude at 11:15 PM local time (3 AM IST on Saturday).
The extraordinary opening ceremony breaks away from tradition by moving outside out of the stadium. Instead, athletes will be celebrated aboard boats along the Seine River, providing a unique spectacle that spans a six-kilometre route.
This innovative approach promises to make it the most expansive and widely viewed opening ceremony in history, highlighting iconic landmarks like The Louvre and Notre Dame throughout the French capital.
Who will be the Indian flag bearer in the opening ceremony?
Leading the Indian contingent, star shuttler PV Sindhu and veteran Table tennis athlete Sharath Kamal are the official flag bearers for India at the Paris Olympics and will hold the flag together while going through the iconic Seine River.
India's outfit for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Indian athletes will be wearing a Kurta Bundi set for men and matching colour sarees for women. The clothes will have the Indian tri-colour on them as well. The outfits have been given a Banarasi touch by designer Tarun Tahiliani.
A number of athletes who have had an illustrious career over the years for India have been provided with the honour of leading the Olympics contingent as the flag bearer of the nation during the opening ceremony. Here are all the Indian flag bearers who have led the contingent over the years in the Olympics.
Olympics year
India flag bearers
2024
Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and PV Sindhu (Badminton)
2020
Mary Kom (Boxing) and Manpreet Singh (Hockey)
2016
Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)
2012
Sushil Kumar (Wrestling)
2008
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Shooting)
2004
Anju Bobby George (Athletics)
2000
Leander Paes (Tennis)
1996
Pargat Singh (Field hockey)
1992
Shiny Abraham-Wilson (Athletics)
1988
Kartar Singh (Wrestling)
1984
Zafar Iqbal (Field hockey)
1972
D. N. Devine Jones (Boxing)
1964
Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (Athletics)
1956
Balbir Singh, Sr (Field hockey)
1952
Balbir Singh, Sr (Field hockey)
1948
Talimeran Ao (Football)
1936
Dhyan Chand (Field hockey)
1932
Lal Shah Bhokhari (Field hockey)
1920
Purma Bannerjee (Athletics)
India aim to breach Tokyo 2020 medal tally
Going into the quadrennial event, Indian supporters will be expecting a lot from the athletes as they look to breach last year's mark of 7 medals in Tokyo 2020. A total of 112 athletes are fighting for the podium places in Paris, 5 athletes have been kept in reserve in case of injuries.
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be especially looking forward to the Games after winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics. The 26-year-old will have a completely different experience as compared to that in Tokyo as this time he will be entering the arena as the defending champion rather than an underdog. India's performance in athletics at the Asian Games was also seen as a sign of good things to come at the biggest stage of them all.