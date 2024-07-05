Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Roadmap for 2036: PM seeks athletes' inputs on conduct of Paris Olympics

Roadmap for 2036: PM seeks athletes' inputs on conduct of Paris Olympics

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals

Modi, Narendra Modi
We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Confident that India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics will be successful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged athletes bound for this month's Paris Games to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital to help his government's ambitious plan to bring the quadrennial showpiece here.

In an interaction with Paris-bound athletes, conducted both in person and online on Thursday, Modi said those travelling to the French capital would do the country a huge service by providing inputs from their experience.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere (in the country). Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it," he said in the interaction, which was attended by the national men's hockey team, the shooting contingent, boxers and track-and-field stars such as Neeraj Chopra among others.

The complete video of the PM's light-hearted conversation with the athletes was shared by his office on Friday. The meeting with the contingent was also attended by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IAO) President P T Usha.

"I won't ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared," he added in his closing remarks to the athletes.

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals, including Chopra's historic javelin throw gold, achieved in the Tokyo Games.

More From This Section

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to lead India's 28-member squad in Paris Olympics

Wrestler Bajrang Punia calls Nada arrogant, says he is being targeted

Simone Biles to return to Olympics. All details of US Gymnastics team

Rajpal, Narang in race to replace Mary Kom as India's CDM in Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Medal contender Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain

Over 100 Indian sportspersons have qualified for the Games, including an unprecedented 21 shooters, who would be aiming to end the medal drought of last two editions.

India has repeatedly asserted its desire to host the Games and found support from International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach.

However, it would be no walk in the park to secure the rights as several other strong contenders such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also expected to throw their hats in the ring.

A decision on the 2036 Games host is not expected before next year's IOC elections where a new President is expected to take charge.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Election anxiety curbs Olympic enthusiasm among Parisians ahead of Paris 24

India launches UPI payments at world-renowned Galeries Lafayette in Paris

High costs, safety worries hurt Paris Olympics turnout; hotel bookings drop

French man pleads guilty to charges of collecting military data in Russia

Wimbledon Cup 2024: Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek, Gauff taking over tennis

Topics :Narendra ModiParisOlympicsFrance

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story