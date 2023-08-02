Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Archery: Indian women's compound team shock Colombia, men bow out early

India's compound women's team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami jolted defending champions Colombia 220-216 to enter the final of the ongoing archery World Championships

Press Trust of India Berlin
Aditi Swami, Indian archer creates world record for U-18 Compound archery. Photo: World Archery

Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
India's compound women's team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami jolted defending champions Colombia 220-216 to enter the final of the ongoing archery World Championships on Wednesday.

However, Indian hopes in the compound men's and mixed team events ended after tight defeats.

In the men's event, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar went down in the quarterfinals to Netherlands 230-235.

In the mixed category, Deotale and Jyothi Surekha were pipped by the USA 154-153 in the round of last-eight.

Earlier, Indian archers failed to secure Paris Olympics team quota places after making quarterfinal exits in both men's and women's recurve events.

The tournament offers first tickets to the next year's Olympics for the top-three finishers in team and individual events.

The men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Rajat Chauhan and Tushar Shelke lost to India's nemesis Korea 1-5 (49-55, 57-57, 53-55).

The women's recurve triumvirate of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur lost to the Netherlands 2-6 (49-48, 52-53, 48-50, 54-57). They took the opening set to go 2-0 up, but only to lose the next three.

India's next hope to make the cut from the ongoing tournament will be in the individual section that gets underway on Thursday.

Army man Bommadevara will be the biggest hope, having grabbed the second seeding from the qualification round of men's individual recurve section.

India also disappointed in the recurve mixed team event, despite a favourable draw because of their fourth-place finish in the qualification.

The duo of Bommadevara and Ankita, who got a bye into the last-16, lost out to lower-ranked Italy 4-5 (35-37, 36-35, 39-37, 34-36) (16-17) in the shoot-off.

The next round of Paris Games qualifiers will be the Continental Games -- for India it would be the Hangzhou Asian Games in October where mixed team champions and two individuals per gender will make the cut.

The Asian Championship in November in Bangkok and next year's Antalya World Cup in June are the last two qualifying tournaments.

But in the worst case scenario, India will still stand a chance to qualify by virtue of their top-8 of World ranking, which will be awarded as per the list updated on June 24, 2024.

archery

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

