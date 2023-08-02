Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Visiting teams, Malaysia and Korea did not like the timing of the tournament. It has been scheduled only five weeks ahead of the all-important Asian Games which has an Olympic berth at stake

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with the Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: Hockey India

6 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Hockey is once again the talk of the town as India faces the best teams in Asia. The Asian Champions Trophy will begin on August 03 and will be held in Chennai till August 12, 2023. It is being organised just before the all-important Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. 
 
The travelling teams did not look happy at all by the timing of the tournament. They feel that the scheduling could have been far better. 
 
What’s the issue with Asian Champions Trophy schedule?
 
The issue is timing of the event. Post the completion of the Hockey Pro League in May, there was time for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to organise the event. But instead of making it a June or July tournament, they are playing it in August which is only a few weeks away from the Asian Games. But why is Asian Games that important?


“To organise a tournament five weeks before a major event, an Olympic qualifying event, I'm curious to know what's the reason behind it. I am sure some of us know why,” Malaysian hockey team coach Arul Selvaraj said in a press conference during the tournament’s curtain raiser at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the venue for the tournament. 

“Nice to come to Chennai after a long time. There are positives and negatives. I understand the clash and timing but we need the games,” Fulton said. 

India will open their campaign in the third game of the opening day as they will take on China. It will be a round-robin format tournament with each team playing the other once before the knockouts. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the semi-finals. 

Topics :Asian Champions TrophyAsian GamesIndian Hockey TeamHockey IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

