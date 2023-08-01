Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller's record, tops the chart of most headers

Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller's record, tops the chart of most headers

Ronaldo has broken the record of Gerd Muller and now has the most number of goals with his head. Ronaldo reached the spot on Tuesday, playing against US Monastir in the Arab Championships Club

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Christiano Ronaldo created history while playing for Al Nassr against US Monastir when he headed a goal in the Arab Championships Club at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

Al Nassr defeated US Monastir with a sensational 4-1 margin in the group stage. Ronaldo helped his team to take the lead by scoring the second goal at a crucial moment in the game.

The Portugal star has broken and created several of them so far in his storied career and on Tuesday, August 1, he added one more to that long list when he scored for Al-Nassr in their Arab Club Champions Cup match against US Monastir.

The Portugal star has several records under his name in his long career. On Tuesday, playing for Al Nassr, he had added one more to his long list of records. 

Ronaldo seemed to be struggling throughout the game, then he marked his presence in the 74th minute of the game scoring a goal with a header. That goal helped the Al-Nassr to take a lead, and eventually, the Al-Nassr won the match by 4-1.

Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller’s record

Ronaldo has surpassed Gerd Muller's record of 144 headers. Ronaldo, who now has 145 headers, leads the list of the most number of headers. 

It is his 22nd straight season when he got his name on the scoresheet. This was Ronaldo's 839th career goal, and the whole stadium erupted with his record-breaking strike.

Most official headed goals in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo - 145
Gerd Muller - 144
Carlos Santillana - 125
Pele - 124

Earlier, FIFA banned Al Nassr from registering new players. The ban was lifted when the franchise settled its debt with Leicester, said soccer's governing body.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Lus Castro

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

Ronaldo to launch second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' today

FIFA bans Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr from registering new players

Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India to continue with its tactical changes

500 jobs for winners, 1,000 centres to boost sports culture in Punjab

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Defending champ Korea, Japan eye success

Australia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth hope for a turnaround

WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp files nominations with full fanfare

Topics :FIFACristiano RonaldoSoccerfootball

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story