Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller's record, tops the chart of most headers

Christiano Ronaldo created history while playing for Al Nassr against US Monastir when he headed a goal in the Arab Championships Club at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Al Nassr defeated US Monastir with a sensational 4-1 margin in the group stage. Ronaldo helped his team to take the lead by scoring the second goal at a crucial moment in the game.

The Portugal star has broken and created several of them so far in his storied career and on Tuesday, August 1, he added one more to that long list when he scored for Al-Nassr in their Arab Club Champions Cup match against US Monastir.

Ronaldo seemed to be struggling throughout the game, then he marked his presence in the 74th minute of the game scoring a goal with a header. That goal helped the Al-Nassr to take a lead, and eventually, the Al-Nassr won the match by 4-1.

Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller’s record

Ronaldo has surpassed Gerd Muller's record of 144 headers. Ronaldo, who now has 145 headers, leads the list of the most number of headers.

It is his 22nd straight season when he got his name on the scoresheet. This was Ronaldo's 839th career goal, and the whole stadium erupted with his record-breaking strike.

Most official headed goals in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo - 145

Gerd Muller - 144

Carlos Santillana - 125

Pele - 124

Earlier, FIFA banned Al Nassr from registering new players. The ban was lifted when the franchise settled its debt with Leicester, said soccer's governing body.