Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan coach Butt thrilled to be in India

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan coach Butt thrilled to be in India

Two decades back, Rehan Butt used to be the reason for Indian defenders' sleepless nights and the man known for his deft stick-work still reminisces the good old days as he is back as a coach now

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Left- Rehan Butt coach of Pakistan hockey team- Right. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Two decades back, Rehan Butt used to be the reason for Indian defenders' sleepless nights and the man known for his deft stick-work still reminisces the good old days when playing against the next door neighbours in their backyard felt like "playing a home game".

With bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan coming to a halt due to simmering cross-border tension, Butt, now the head coach Pakistan is delighted that the players from current generation would get a chance to showcase their skills in-front of a knowledgable Chennai crowd in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

"I have played all around the world but there is no place that can match the fun and thrill of playing in India - it would feel as if we were playing in Pakistan. I have always got a lot of love here, have also made some friends,Butt, who is famous for his twin goals in the dying moments of Pakistan's Champions Trophy clash against India in Germany in 2002, told PTI Bhasha in an exclusive interview.

Overwhelmed by the appreciation and warmth Pakistan team often received in India, coach Butt said the two countries should resume bilateral hockey ties at the earliest.

Tasked with the duty of guiding his country's premier talents, the 43-year-old former star centre forward couldn't wait for the India game to start.

The contest between the two arch-rivals the world No 4 India and Pakistan is scheduled for August 9.

"I have heard that tickets have been sold out for the India-Pakistan clash. There is a lot of following for this game and it is time the bilateral hockey relations resumed between the two nations."

"From sponsors to broadcasters to players, everyone will benefit from it, Butt, who represented Pakistan in 274 international matches, said.

Pakistan have sent a young side for the ACT and their focus is to prepare the side for the Asian Games in September.

"We have formulated a long-term plan having not qualified for the Olympics during the last two editions," said Butt, who had stitched together a strong on-field partnership with Shakeel Abbasi.

"Captain Muhammad Umar Bhutta and Rana Waheed are the only experienced players, the rest of the Pakistan side will be facing India at the senior level for the first time," noted Butt.

"Since we have a young side facing world No. 4 India, pressure will of course be on the players," Butt said.

However even hosts can't do away with the pressure associated with a Pakistan game.

"But India will be under pressure too, for they are playing on their turf. Our confidence will increase if we do well against India," he added.

Butt said Pakistan are also looking to finalise their plans for the Asian Games through ACT.

"Our young players have a lot of potential and playing in the ACT will give them good experience. We want to qualify for the Olympics via the Asian Games.

"Hence, we are working on making the infrastructure of Pakistan hockey similar to India's. Also, this tournament can bridge the gap between junior and senior levels for the younger players," Butt said.

Butt also backed India to be a strong medal contender in the Paris Olympics next year.

"India are No. 4 in the world. If they continue to play similarly, they will be strong contenders for a medal in the Paris Olympics. India should not face any difficulty making it to the final of ACT on August 12. We would also want to gift the fans a title clash between India and Pakistan, Butt concluded.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team to reach India on August 1

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and More

Financial aid for Pakistan hockey before Champions Trophy in Chennai

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and More

Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller's record, tops the chart of most headers

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India to continue with its tactical changes

500 jobs for winners, 1,000 centres to boost sports culture in Punjab

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Defending champ Korea, Japan eye success

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions TrophyHockeyIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story