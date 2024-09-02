Asian Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule, IND vs PAK live time, streaming

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is set to commence on Sunday, September 8, 2024, in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China. Six teams will take part, including the defending champions India. The Asian Champions Trophy in China will be the eighth edition since it was inaugurated in 2011.
Which country won most Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?
Indian hockey team is the most successful team in the tournament's history, with four titles. Pakistan has won the tournament three times, while South Korea has managed to win the title once. While all the tournament editions witnessed one ultimate winner, the 2018 edition saw arch-rivals India and Pakistan declared joint winners after the final match was washed out.
The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will be played in a round-robin followed by knockout games.
During the group stages all six teams will play one match against other five teams. Three points will be awarded for a win while one point will given for a draw.
After the end of group stages top four teams will qualify for the semifinals with first placed team taking on fourth placed team in semifinal 1, while the second placed team will take on third placed team in the points table.
The two eliminated teams will then play in the fifth place play-off match.
The winner of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will play the finals on September 17, while the losing semifinalists will take the field against each other for the third plcae play-off match.
Full schedule of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy
Indian squad for the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy
India will take the field in the Asian Champions Trophy without their star goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey after the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the team announcement meeting, Krishan B Pathak was named Sreejesh’s successor by Hockey India. Harmanpreet Singh will once again lead the Indian side, while Vivek Sagar has been assigned vice-captain duties.