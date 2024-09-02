Asian Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule, IND vs PAK live time, streaming





Which country won most Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

Indian hockey team is the most successful team in the tournament's history, with four titles. Pakistan has won the tournament three times, while South Korea has managed to win the title once. While all the tournament editions witnessed one ultimate winner, the 2018 edition saw arch-rivals India and Pakistan declared joint winners after the final match was washed out. The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is set to commence on Sunday, September 8, 2024, in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China. Six teams will take part, including the defending champions India. The Asian Champions Trophy in China will be the eighth edition since it was inaugurated in 2011.

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Teams



Six teams will be featuring in the eighth edition of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy.

India

China

Pakistan

Malaysia

Japan

South Korea

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Format



The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will be played in a round-robin followed by knockout games.



During the group stages all six teams will play one match against other five teams. Three points will be awarded for a win while one point will given for a draw.



After the end of group stages top four teams will qualify for the semifinals with first placed team taking on fourth placed team in semifinal 1, while the second placed team will take on third placed team in the points table.



The two eliminated teams will then play in the fifth place play-off match.



The winner of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will play the finals on September 17, while the losing semifinalists will take the field against each other for the third plcae play-off match.

Full schedule of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Asian men’s Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule Match Date Time (IST) Korea vs Japan Sep-08 11:00 Malaysia vs Pakistan Sep-08 13:15 India vs China Sep-08 15:30 Korea vs Pakistan Sep-09 11:00 India vs Japan Sep-09 13:15 China vs Malaysia Sep-09 15:30 Pakistan vs Japan Sep-11 11:00 India vs Malaysia Sep-11 13:15 China vs Korea Sep-11 15:30 Japan vs Malaysia Sep-12 11:00 India vs Korea Sep-12 13:15 Pakistan vs China Sep-12 15:30 Malaysia vs Korea Sep-14 11:00 India vs Pakistan Sep-14 13:15 Japan vs China Sep-14 15:30 5th-6th place play-off Sep-16 10:30 Semi-Final 1 Sep-16 13:00 Semi-Final 2 Sep-16 15:30 Third-place play-off Sep-17 13:00 Final Sep-17 15:30



Indian squad for the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy





Full Indian squad:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh India will take the field in the Asian Champions Trophy without their star goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey after the 2024 Paris Olympics . During the team announcement meeting, Krishan B Pathak was named Sreejesh’s successor by Hockey India. Harmanpreet Singh will once again lead the Indian side, while Vivek Sagar has been assigned vice-captain duties.

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Key Date, live streaming, timings

When will the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy begin?

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will begin on Sunday, September 8.

When will India play its first match in the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy?

India will play its first match at the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday, September 8, against China.



When will India vs Pakistan hockey match be played at 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy?



India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played on September 14, 2024 at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India?

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1 in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Liv app and website.