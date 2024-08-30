Bihar's Rajgir to host 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India

In a historic step towards developing sports infrastructure in Bihar, Hockey India announced on Thursday that the upcoming Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be held in Rajgir from November 11 to 20. The tournament will take place at the newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, where India will defend their title against teams from China, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, and Korea.
The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event, stating that the Bihar government is extremely pleased to welcome the eighth Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy to Rajgir. He assured that every effort will be made to ensure the tournament's success.
Hockey India made the announcement via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), captioned, "Rajgir, Bihar, to host the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024, starting from 11th November. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, today inaugurated the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, which will serve as the venue for WACT 24. Teams from China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand will participate in this event from 11th to 20th November."
????Announcement????— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2024
Rajgir, Bihar to host the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024 starting from 11th November.
Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar today inaugurated the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today which will serve as the hosting ground for WACT 24.
Teams… pic.twitter.com/h9p5Vyiqsn
The president of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, thanked the Bihar government for supporting the tournament while also emphasising that it will advocate sports culture among the people of the state. He also thanked the Asian Hockey Federation (AFH) for giving India the opportunity to host the event for the second consecutive edition.
Meanwhile, AFH president, Dato Fumio Ogura, thanked Hockey India for taking the responsibility to host the marquee event after a successful last edition. He also said that he believes that the event in Rajgir is going to be a historic success.