Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

India's para-athletes continue to excel at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with the country’s medal tally reaching seven, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. Preethi Pal made history as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics, while Nishad Kumar secured his second successive silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 category.

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 to Paris 2024: Full list of India’s medal winners at Paralympics



India medal winners at Paralympics history Athlete Medal Sport Event Games Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024 Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024 Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35 Paris 2024 Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Paris 2024 Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Paris 2024 Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35 Paris 2024 Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47 Paris 2024 Bhavina Patel Silver Table Tennis Women's singles class 4 Tokyo 2020 Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s high jump T47 Tokyo 2020 Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Tokyo 2020 Devendra Jhajharia Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020 Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020 Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Tokyo 2020 Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64 Tokyo 2020 Singhraj Adhana Bronze Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020 Sharad Kumar Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020 Praveen Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T64 Tokyo 2020 Avani Lekhara Bronze Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 Tokyo 2020 Harvinder Singh Bronze Archery Men's individual recurve - open Tokyo 2020 Manish Narwal Gold Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Singhraj Adhana Silver Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Pramod Bhagat Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020 Manoj Sarkar Bronze Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020 Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Tokyo 2020 Krishna Nagar Gold Badminton Men's singles SH6 Tokyo 2020 Mariyappan Thangavelu Gold Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016 Varun Singh Bhati Bronze Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016 Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Rio 2016 Deepa Malik Silver Athletics Women's shot put F53 Rio 2016 Girisha N Gowda Silver Athletics Men's high jump F42 London 2012 Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F44/ 46 Athens 2004 Rajinder Singh Rahelu Bronze Powerlifting Men's 56 kg Athens 2004 Bhimrao Kesarkar Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Silver Athletics Men's shot put L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's discus throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Murlikant Petkar Gold Swimming Men's 50m freestyle 3 Heidelberg 1972

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who is Para-Athlete Preethi Pal?

Twenty-three-year-old Preethi Pal, the daughter of a farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, earned a bronze medal in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds. She also won a bronze in the 100m T35 category on August 30.

Preethi faced significant physical challenges at birth, as her lower body was plastered for six days. Weak legs and irregular leg posture made her susceptible to various diseases.

Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals—both bronze—in a single Paralympics, following shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

Who is Nishad Kumar?

More From This Section

Twenty-four-year-old Nishad Kumar, hailing from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won India’s third medal in para-athletics and seventh overall at the Paris Paralympics with a season’s best effort of 2.04m.

Nishad lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident when he was six years old.

Nishad, who also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago with a jump of 2.06m, faced a tough competition with world record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the United States, who claimed the gold after clearing 2.12m.