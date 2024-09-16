Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China final live time, streaming

India and China, the teams who started their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy campaign against each other, will end their campaign together when they square off once again in the final on Tuesday, September 17 , at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, Mongolia, China. The defending champions, India, will be playing their record sixth final, while hosts China will be featuring in their maiden Asian Champions Trophy final.

Harmanpreet and company will head to the final undefeated as they beat China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1, and Pakistan 2-1 in the group stage before beating Korea 4-1 in the semifinal. On the other hand, China beat Malaysia 4-2 and Japan 2-0, while losing 0-3 to India, 2-3 to Korea, and 1-5 to Pakistan, before beating Pakistan 1 (2)-1 (0) in the semifinal to book their place in the final. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also on Tuesday, the two losing semifinalists, Pakistan and Korea, will face each other in the third-place play-off match.

Why China could upset India?

While the men in blue will be the obvious favourites to win the final on Tuesday, they would not want to take China lightly. The hosts, despite losing to India to start their campaign, beat Malaysia and Japan quite convincingly during the group stage, while pushing Korea to their absolute limit before going down by just one goal. They also lost to Pakistan 5-1 during the group stage but defeated them in the semifinal to qualify for the final. So, despite being a small team, China possesses the capability to pull off an upset if their stars align. With their quick counterattacks, they can test the Indian defence in the final. The hosts will also have a 'nothing to lose and everything to gain' situation against Craig Fulton’s men on Tuesday, making them the ultimate dark horse in the title match.

China squad



Ao Weibao, Ao Yang, Chao Jieming, Chen Benhai, Chen Chongcong, Chen Qijun, Deng Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, Gao Jiesheng, He Yonghua, Huang Ziyang, Lin Changliang, Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Meng Nan, Wang Caiyu, Wang Weihao, Zhang Taozhu, Zhu Xiaotong

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final be played?



The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Tuesday, September 17.

What time will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match begin on September 17?



The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on September 17.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?



The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?



The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.