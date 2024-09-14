Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal full schedule, time, streaming

India cruised to the playoffs, followed by Pakistan in a topsy-turvy league stage. Korea secured their semifinal berth dramatically, rescuing a very late 3-3 draw against Malaysia

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
The league stage of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 is almost over, with the top four teams advancing to the business end of the tournament in China. The semifinalists haven’t yet been decided, as the last set of matches still need to be played, but India, Pakistan, and Korea have secured their spots in the playoffs.

India cruised to the playoffs, followed by Pakistan in a topsy-turvy league stage. Korea secured their semifinal berth dramatically, rescuing a very late 3-3 draw against Malaysia with a goal at the final buzzer to ensure their place in the final four.

Malaysia will now have to wait for China's game against Japan to determine whether they advance to the playoffs. A win for China would mean Malaysia misses out on the playoff spots.

With Malaysia and China contending for the final spot, an exciting semifinal draw is expected for the event scheduled to take place on September 16.

Teams in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals:

- India

- Pakistan
- Korea
- TBD

Here’s the full schedule for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals:

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final schedule
Match Date and time (IST)
5th place match September 16, 10:30 AM
Semi-final 1 September 16, 1:15 PM
Semi-final 2 September 16, 3:30 PM

Harmanpreet and Co. will face the team that finishes in the 4th spot in the standings, while the 2nd and 3rd placed sides will face each other in a bid to secure a final spot in the tournament.

The teams that finish 5th and 6th in the table will play each other in the 5th place match on the same day as the semifinals.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the semifinals take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The semifinal matches will be played on Monday, September 16, in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

What time will India's semi-final in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 16?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia/China will start at 3:30 PM IST on September 16.

What time will semi-final 1 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 16?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final 1 will start at 1:15 PM IST on September 16.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches be available in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Topics :Asian Champions TrophyIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

